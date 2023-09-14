Teeth Whitening Market to increase by USD 1.16 billion between 2022 to 2027, The market is segmented by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The teeth whitening market size is expected to grow by USD 1.16 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.96% during the forecast period. Growing awareness among consumers about the importance of dental aesthetics and oral hygiene is notably driving the teeth whitening market. However, factors such as the high cost of teeth whitening procedures may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Whitening toothpaste, Whitening strips, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Teeth Whitening Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

By product, the market has been segmented into whitening toothpaste, whitening strips, and others. The whitening toothpastes segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Vendors are developing whitening toothpastes that offer tartar protection and other benefits apart from whitening. With the advent of online stores, accessing these products has become easier. Whitening toothpastes are priced conveniently when compared to other teeth whitening products, which also helps in drawing more consumers. The whitening toothpaste market will continue to grow during the forecast period owing to a high penetration rate and cost-effectiveness. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the FREE PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. It contributes to 34% of the global market growth. China is a key country for the teeth whitening market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Economic growth and the resultant increase in spending power, changing lifestyles, and the shifting preference from traditional oral care home remedies to modern products will significantly influence teeth whitening market growth in this region.

Company Insights

The teeth whitening market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

AuraGlow, Beaming White LLC, BMS Dental srl, CCA Industries Inc., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Creightons PLC, DaVinci LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, GLO Science, GoSmile LLC, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., NuYu Teeth Whitening LLC, Pearly Whites, ProWhiteSmile, Supersmile, The Procter and Gamble Co., Ultradent Products Inc., Unilever PLC, WSD Labs USA Inc, Zhengzhou Huaer Electro Optics Technology Co. Ltd., Aspiro Natural, Oralgen

View a FREE PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The invisible orthodontics market size in North America is expected to increase to USD 1.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.1%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentation by, product (clear aligners, ceramic braces, and lingual braces) and geography (US, Canada, and Mexico). The increasing number of dental conditions is notably driving the market growth.

The oral hygiene market size is expected to increase to USD 12.16 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers oral hygiene market segmentation by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography. The demand for teeth whitening products and mouthwash is notably driving the oral hygiene market growth.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio