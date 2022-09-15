Teeth Whitening Market to Record 4.21% CAGR, APAC to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Teeth Whitening Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Teeth Whitening Market 2022-2026

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Beaming White LLC, BMS Dental srl, Brodie and Stone International Plc, CCA Industries Inc., Church and Dwight Co. Inc, Colgate Palmolive Co, DaVinci LLC, GoSmile LLC, GSK Plc, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson services Inc, NuYu Teeth Whitening LLC, Pearly Whites , ProWhite plus, Supersmile, The Procter and Gamble Co., Ultradent Products Inc., Unilever Group, WSD Labs USA Inc, and Zhengzhou Huaer Electro Optics Technology Co. Ltd among others.

10+ – Including Beaming White LLC, BMS Dental srl, Brodie and Stone International Plc, CCA Industries Inc., Church and Dwight Co. Inc, Colgate Palmolive Co, DaVinci LLC, GoSmile LLC, GSK Plc, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson services Inc, NuYu Teeth Whitening LLC, , ProWhite plus, Supersmile, The Procter and Gamble Co., Ultradent Products Inc., Unilever Group, WSD Labs Inc, and Zhengzhou Huaer Electro Optics Technology Co. Ltd among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; product insights and news; value chain analysis; parent market analysis; and vendor landscape

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; product insights and news; value chain analysis; parent market analysis; and vendor landscape Segments: Product (whitening toothpaste, whitening strips, and others)

Product (whitening toothpaste, whitening strips, and others) Geographies: APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Teeth Whitening Market size is expected to increase by USD 941.51 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 4.21%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Regional Market Outlook

The teeth whitening market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China is the key country for the market in the region. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Economic growth and the resultant increase in spending power, changing lifestyles, and the shifting preference from traditional oral care home remedies to modern products will drive the teeth whitening market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each region summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Latest Drivers, Trends, and Challenges Driving the Market-

Teeth Whitening Market Driver:

Emerging consumerism through digital and social media:

Products are being sold online and through retail channels. Consumers are increasingly using digital and social media. However, a significant portion of the population is still not utilizing these channels. Hence, vendors should focus on digital and social media marketing to increase product visibility, which would lead to a strong online brand image.

Teeth Whitening Market Trend:

Growing online sales for oral hygiene products:

Customers want enhanced shopping experiences and prefer to shop for products online. Some of the online retailers that offer a wide variety of oral hygiene products include Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, and eBay. Manufacturers such as Colgate-Palmolive Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Procter and Gamble (P and G), and others sell these products through online retailers. Moreover, omnichannel retailing is also gaining traction among vendors, as they also sell their products through their web portals.

Teeth Whitening Market Challenge:

Counterfeit goods:

Counterfeit products harm the finances and brand image of vendors. These products are often made from low-quality raw materials and are priced lower. The availability of such products in developing nations is high due to low product awareness. Moreover, there is a lack of awareness among retailers about the availability of counterfeit products.

Technavio offers additional drivers, trends, and challenges that will impact the future of the market. View our FREE Sample Report

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and learn more insights about this market report. Technavio can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Here are Some Similar Topics

Beard Grooming Products Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The beard grooming products market share is expected to increase by USD 2.80 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Skincare Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The skincare products market share is expected to increase by USD 32.53 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Teeth Whitening Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.21% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 941.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.64 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Beaming White LLC, BMS Dental srl, Brodie and Stone International Plc, CCA Industries Inc., Church and Dwight Co. Inc, Colgate Palmolive Co, DaVinci LLC, GoSmile LLC, GSK Plc, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson services Inc, NuYu Teeth Whitening LLC, Pearly Whites, ProWhite plus, Supersmile, The Procter and Gamble Co., Ultradent Products Inc., Unilever Group, WSD Labs USA Inc, and Zhengzhou Huaer Electro Optics Technology Co. Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Whitening tooth paste - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Whitening tooth paste - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Whitening tooth paste - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Whitening tooth paste - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Whitening tooth paste - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Whitening strips - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Whitening strips - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Whitening strips - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Whitening strips - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Whitening strips - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Brodie and Stone International Plc

Exhibit 93: Brodie and Stone International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 94: Brodie and Stone International Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Brodie and Stone International Plc - Key offerings

10.4 Church and Dwight Co. Inc

Exhibit 96: Church and Dwight Co. Inc - Overview



Exhibit 97: Church and Dwight Co. Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Church and Dwight Co. Inc - Key news



Exhibit 99: Church and Dwight Co. Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Church and Dwight Co. Inc - Segment focus

10.5 Colgate Palmolive Co

Exhibit 101: Colgate Palmolive Co - Overview



Exhibit 102: Colgate Palmolive Co - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Colgate Palmolive Co - Key news



Exhibit 104: Colgate Palmolive Co - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Colgate Palmolive Co - Segment focus

10.6 GoSmile LLC

Exhibit 106: GoSmile LLC - Overview



Exhibit 107: GoSmile LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: GoSmile LLC - Key offerings

10.7 GSK Plc

Exhibit 109: GSK Plc - Overview



Exhibit 110: GSK Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 111: GSK Plc - Key news



Exhibit 112: GSK Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: GSK Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 114: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 115: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 117: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.9 Johnson and Johnson services Inc

Exhibit 119: Johnson and Johnson services Inc - Overview



Exhibit 120: Johnson and Johnson services Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Johnson and Johnson services Inc - Key news



Exhibit 122: Johnson and Johnson services Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Johnson and Johnson services Inc - Segment focus

10.10 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 124: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 125: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 127: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

10.11 Ultradent Products Inc.

Exhibit 129: Ultradent Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Ultradent Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Ultradent Products Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Unilever Group

Exhibit 132: Unilever Group - Overview



Exhibit 133: Unilever Group - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Unilever Group - Key news



Exhibit 135: Unilever Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Unilever Group - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 140: Research methodology



Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 142: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio