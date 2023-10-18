Teeth Whitening Sticker Market size to increase by USD 173.72 million between 2022 to 2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The teeth whitening sticker market size is expected to grow by USD 173.72 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.53% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of tooth discoloration is notably driving the teeth whitening sticker market. However, factors such as several potential problems associated with teeth-whitening stickers may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Plain Teeth Whitening sticker, Mint Teeth Whitening sticker, Charcoal Teeth Whitening sticker, Peppermint Teeth Whitening sticker, and Others), Application (Adult and Children), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Teeth Whitening Sticker Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The plain teeth whitening sticker segment is significant during the forecast period. The major advantage of these stickers is their versatility and ease of use. Individuals who prefer a neutral taste during the whitening process or those who may have sensitivity to certain flavors increasingly prefer the products in this segment. The absence of added flavors makes it an easy choice for people with specific taste preferences or sensitivities. Hence, such factors drive the growth in sales of plain teeth whitening stickers during the forecast period. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the FREE PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of a diverse range of countries, cultures, and economies, each contributing to the growing demand for oral care and aesthetic solutions lead to the regional market growth for teeth whitening stickers in APAC during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The teeth whitening sticker market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Active Wow, AuraGlow, BonAyu Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Bright White Smiles, CAO Group Inc., Cinoll Technology Co. Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Co., Fairywill, Haleon Plc, Hawley and Hazel BVI Co. Ltd., Henan Baistra Industries Corp., Moon Oral Care LLC, Mr Blanc Teeth LTD, Onuge Personal Care Guangzhou Co. Ltd., Oral Essentials Inc., Smile Science, SmileDirectClub Inc., Spotlight Oral Care Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., WhiteWash Laboratories

View the FREE PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The Teeth Whitening Market size is projected to increase by USD 1,166.84 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.96% between 2022 and 2027.

The teeth whitening gels market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.82% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 69.41 million.

