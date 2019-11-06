Tefron Deploys Infor ERP Across All Global Operations

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor , a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that Tefron, which develops, manufactures and markets lingerie and sportswear, has completed an enterprise resource planning (ERP) deployment of Infor M3. The system is now live for more than 100 users across its production and distribution centers in Israel, USA, Canada and China.

Infor M3 includes fashion industry specializations, best practices, and comprehensive knowledge gathered from the world's leading fashion companies. The ERP solution, which includes a friendly and convenient user interface, provides capabilities for managing the development and design of new collections, raw material procurement, regulatory compliance, full supply chain visibility, one-to-one production and financial management.

The implementation project was carried out by Intentia Israel — an Infor partner — in collaboration with Tefron's information systems department. Infor M3 went live simultaneously at all the company's locations around the world, while meeting the timetable and without interrupting the company's day-to-day operations.

All new components of Infor M3 (version 13.4) were embedded, including the innovative Infor ION (Intelligent Open Network) platform that enables fast and easy integration of Infor solutions with other enterprise solutions — electronic archives, M3 Ad Hoc reporting tools and M3 Enterprise Collaborator (MEC) workflow application and more. Tefron also intends to embed the Infor OS central operating platform later, which enables the management of all solutions and tools under one synchronized, easy-to-use interface.

Gregory Koren, Tefron director of information systems, said: "Tefron is committed to openness and technological innovation. Infor M3 provides a significant infrastructure for our growth, and scope to explore a variety of options in the future. We went live as planned with no disruption or delays to our critical processes, which was essential to us."

Dedi Angel, chief operating officer at Intentia Israel, said: "Infor M3 for the fashion industry is a comprehensive and powerful solution that meets the world's most stringent requirements in this industry. It provides a friendly user interface, enables fast and efficient integration for information sharing and collaboration among employees and unparalleled productivity compared to other solutions. Tefron joins a number of leading fashion organizations in the world that have embraced the solution, and we are proud to help the company achieve its goals."

"My role is to support our clients to best deliver their strategic goals," says Shera Haliczer, Infor country manager in Israel. "Tefron has earned a global reputation for technological superiority and offering the newest and most innovative techniques. We are delighted to support them in their quest to being the market leader in fashion, athletics and wearable technology."

