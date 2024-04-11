TEG Supports New Teacher Mentoring Program for State of Idaho

BOISE, Idaho, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, TEG began the pilot phase of the Idaho State Board of Education's new Educator Mentoring & PD Platform.

TEG's Ready LXP Mentoring Platform was selected earlier this year by the Idaho State Board of Education to support its new Educator Mentoring & PD Platform that will help address teacher shortages by providing those newest to teaching with the coaching and mentoring needed to be successful in the classroom. The Idaho Department of Education will train and prepare mentors to connect virtually with Idaho educators through a state-specific version of TEG's award-winning Ready LXP platform .

One of the key aspects of the Idaho effort will be the use of a white-label version of ReadyLXP, an innovative, coach-led microlearning platform. TEG supports Idaho's goal to ensure easy and equitable access to mentoring and professional development across the state, including rural schools and classrooms.

"Rural school districts don't always get the same access to high quality professional development and mentoring," said Hugh Norwood, President of TEG. "Yet all teachers benefit from 'anytime, anywhere' access to best practices and to seasoned veterans who can guide them in a trusted environment. This program will provide job-embedded coaching for all new classroom educators in Idaho, regardless of where they live or in which school district they work."

TEG has already successfully deployed ReadyLXP in other state agencies such as the Texas Education Agency, the Texas Comptroller's Agency, and Tennessee Department of Education, supporting their teacher professional development efforts with a white-label, highly customized platform that fits each state's unique instructional support efforts. "I've watched TEG's growth for several years now," said Tom Luna, former State Superintendent in Idaho and former Chairman of CCSSO, a national state education leadership group. "What I've always admired about TEG's solutions is their focus on what works for teachers and schools. They will customize for every state, but they never compromise on ensuring the teacher is at the center of everything they design."

"There's a myth out there that teachers are behind the times somehow, stuck in the blackboard and chalk days," offered Clyde Boyer, TEG's co-founder and CIO. "Teachers, K-12 administrators, school media specialists – to me these are all 'ruthless pragmatists' who are eager to adopt good technology when it works for their learners. That's the key – it has to genuinely help them do their jobs better, faster, more consistently, etc."

The Idaho Mentoring Platform has launched a pilot program this spring with a select group of educators in professional learning communities around the state, with a full, statewide rollout to all districts to follow later in the year.

"TEG devotes a lot of time to understanding each agency's unique needs and goals, what resources they have already developed and what challenges they have already experienced," said Norwood. "In an effective statewide professional development effort, the technology should be practically invisible and feel like a natural and necessary part of the whole program."

About TEG

TEG is an award-winning provider of educational technology solutions for states and large districts. With the creation and implementation of Ready LXP, TEG has supported the improvement of effective teacher practice for tens of thousands of educators throughout the United States. To learn more about TEG, visit tegtech.io . For more information and media requests, please contact Lauren Little at [email protected].

SOURCE Trinity Education Group