Tego Achieves Registered Provider Organization Status With CMMC AB

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tego announced today it is authorized as a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Registered Provider Organization (RPO). This achievement solidifies Tego as a trusted provider of CMMC compliance solutions and services meant to eliminate theft of intellectual property and sensitive information across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and Department of Defense (DoD) supply chain.

"This is a monumental achievement for us and our team worked very hard to get us to this point," said Nolan Smith, owner of Tego. "As an RPO, we are now able to offer additional support for our clients in the DoD space, which already includes industry leaders in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance and the US Military itself."

The CMMC model is a set of mandatory cybersecurity requirements that all DoD contractors must implement and then validate by an independent third party before contract award. The CMMC Accreditation Body, which is managing the CMMC rollout on behalf of the DoD, announced requirements and opened applications for multiple credentialed roles, including RPO, this summer.

Greg Manson, VP of Security, Audit, and Compliance at Tego, is a Registered Practitioner (RP) who will assist clients with CMMC requirements. With decades of experience helping customers reduce risk to their IT systems and data, his RP status will further enhance client offerings at Tego. "I'm pleased to be part of an organization that is focused on delivering IT and security solutions to organizations across NC and beyond," said Manson.

Tego is based in Raleigh, North Carolina, supporting customers across the state and beyond. For information on CMMC, visit https://www.tegodata.com/cybersecurity-maturity-model-certification-cmmc/.

About Tego

Tego is an engineering-led, forward thinking technology team who creates a competitive advantage by solving problems and delivering results with remarkable efficiency. Collectively, we've spent decades solving IT and cybersecurity challenges while supporting the full spectrum of commercial and government entities of all sizes. We have an expert understanding of the strategies, tools and methodologies that support mission-critical data center, security, and cloud services. Based in North Carolina, Tego has a strong commitment to fostering long term relationships and delivering unparalleled support. For more information on Tego, visit www.tegodata.com.

Tego

Jennifer Vosburgh

919-874-5598

[email protected]

SOURCE Tego

