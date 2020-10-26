Tegra Medical Announces Expansion in Europe and Asia

End-to-end contract manufacturing of medical devices to be extended to nine locations

FRANKLIN, Mass., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tegra Medical, a leading contract manufacturer of medical devices and a member of SFS, which is headquartered in Heerbrugg Switzerland, today announced it is expanding operations into Europe and Asia. With this global expansion, Tegra Medical's manufacturing expertise will be extended to encompass nine locations on three continents: Altstätten, Hallau, and Heerbrugg, Switzerland; Johor Bahru, Malaysia; and Nantong, China, with the Asia central office located in Singapore.

Tegra Medical has, since it was formed in 2007, built a solid reputation as a premiere contract manufacturer for medical device companies that need a trusted partner to make their most complex components and devices. The additional global locations will further reinforce the excellence of the Tegra Medical brand as it increases manufacturing capacity and facility footprint.

"With its unparalleled expertise in making some of the industry's most challenging products, Tegra Medical is the core of SFS Division Medical," said Jens Breu, SFS Group Chief Executive Officer. "It's in our DNA to partner closely with customers. We're excited to be expanding globally so we can extend our local presence and be closer to the customers we partner with in Europe and Asia."

The company's renowned GENESIS Tech Center® product development services are part of the global expansion. Mike Treleaven's role has been expanded to Senior Vice President Engineering and includes responsibility for GENESIS Tech Center Services worldwide.

SFS announced several other senior management appointments for Division Medical. Walter Kobler is the head of Division Medical and Tegra Medical Chief Executive Officer. Marcel Niederer is Vice President Operations and Michael Kobler is Chief Financial Officer. Walter Gacek is Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing for the Americas. Daniel Soo is Vice President Sales and Marketing for Asia; the Head of Sales and Marketing for Europe has not yet been named.

"We're excited about furthering the recent growth of Tegra Medical," noted Walter Kobler. "Earlier in 2020 we purchased a 120,000 square foot building across the street from the Franklin, MA headquarters and began expansions in Hernando, MS to accommodate a new manufacturing cell and in Hallau, Switzerland to create additional capacity for injection molding and tooling. Expanding globally is our next step in bringing medical devices to life around the world."

About Tegra Medical

Known as the company that brings medical devices to life, Tegra Medical is focused exclusively on the medical device industry, providing true end-to-end solutions from prototyping to full production, and from complex components to finished medical devices. Offering a wide range of manufacturing technologies, the company creates devices used in cutting-edge procedures for leading surgical, interventional and orthopaedic companies. Tegra Medical has ISO 13485 manufacturing locations in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Costa Rica. Tegra Medical is a member of SFS.

SOURCE Tegra Medical

Related Links

http://www.tegramedical.com

