Tegra Medical Announces New Director of Finance

Tegra Medical

27 Jun, 2023

FRANKLIN, Mass., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tegra Medical, a premiere end-to-end contract manufacturer in the medical device industry, is pleased to announce that Karen Kong is the company's new Director of Finance. Kong will report to Walter Kobler, Chief Executive Officer and Head of SFS Division Medical, and will lead Tegra Medical's worldwide finance and accounting organization.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Karen to Tegra Medical's senior leadership team," said Kobler. "Karen offers deep experience in corporate finance in the U.S. and abroad, which will be put to good use as Tegra Medical further increases its worldwide medical device manufacturing presence."

Kong recently worked at Schindler Elevator, where she held various finance and controlling positions.   She attended the University of Nottingham in England, where she earned a PhD in Economics and an M.S. degree in Financial Economics.

About Tegra Medical
Known as the company that brings medical devices to life, Tegra Medical is focused exclusively on the medical device industry, providing true end-to-end solutions from prototyping to full production, and from complex components to finished medical devices.  Offering a wide range of manufacturing technologies, the company creates devices used in cutting-edge procedures for leading medical device companies. Tegra Medical has ISO 13485 manufacturing locations in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Costa Rica. The company is ISO 14001 certified for effective environmental management. Tegra Medical is a member of SFS.

