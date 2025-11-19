Tegra Recognized as Core Factory Partner at Nike's "2025 Global Factory Partner Summit"

WOODBURN, Ore. and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tegra, the sportswear manufacturing company of Sae-A Trading, was formally recognized as a core factory partner at Nike's "2025 Global Factory Partner Summit," underscoring its elevated role within Nike's global supply network.

Held from October 20–23 at Nike's global headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, the summit brought together more than 500 participants from over 115 suppliers across 25 countries, representing the Nike, Jordan, and Converse brands. Over four days, Nike reviewed annual performance, outlined forward-looking supply chain priorities, and shared new sustainability and collaboration initiatives.

From the opening day, Tegra drew notable attention as Nike highlighted the company's ability to deliver 100% of its "Team Modified Volume" within 45 days over the past six months. Nike cited Tegra as a benchmark example of how its Speed-to-Market strategy can be successfully executed, emphasizing Tegra's responsiveness and ability to accelerate product cycles.

On Day 2 of the summit, Nike introduced its first-ever Supplier Awards ceremony. In the Apparel & Accessories category, only three suppliers were selected, with Tegra as the sole awardee from the North & Central America region and the first factory partner called on stage.

Marco Duarte, Senior Director at Nike, presented Tegra with the "Athlete Mindset Award," recognizing the company for its exceptional performance, operational stability, on-time delivery, and continuous quality improvements.

"Tegra's excellence this past year—from its improvements in quality to its flawless delivery execution—reflects the team's passion, commitment, and determination," said Duarte. "These achievements embody the spirit of Nike's core value, the 'Athlete Promise,' and we look forward to growing together with the same mindset."

Tegra's recognition at this year's summit reaffirms its status as a core factory partner within Nike's supply base and highlights the rapid progress achieved since Sae-A Trading acquired Tegra approximately 18 months ago.

Rich Hwang, CEO of Tegra, commented, "Tegra's agility, manufacturing expertise, and uncompromising quality standards form the backbone of Sae-A Trading's strengthened global supply chain. We will continue to expand our speed, transparency, and reliability to further reinforce the trust of global brands."

Built on an expansive nearshoring platform spanning Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and the United States, Tegra delivers fast lead times, operational stability, and high-quality production for major global brands, including Nike. The company's network plays a central role in enabling Sae-A Trading's broader Western Hemisphere strategy.

