Tegria Acquires KenSci to Help Healthcare Organizations Derive New Insights from Data

SEATTLE, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tegria today announced the acquisition of KenSci, a leader in artificial intelligence platforms and applications for healthcare, with roots in Microsoft's Azure4Research program and the University of Washington.

Founded in 2015, KenSci has earned recognition for its AI platform and solutions that integrate the latest descriptive and predictive analytics technology, which help healthcare organizations modernize their workflows and power a digital, data-driven, value-based healthcare system. KenSci's customers, including providers, payers, and medical device companies, are bringing advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to their operational, clinical, and care workflows, improving care experiences and health outcomes. KenSci applications are grounded in responsible and explainable AI models that help healthcare become more efficient, fair, and accountable.

KenSci customers have also benefited from the company's strong partnerships with technology leaders. Its offerings are cloud native and built on Microsoft Azure. Microsoft named KenSci its US Healthcare Partner of the Year in 2020.

"Unlocking data to deliver insights is the key to making healthcare better for everyone," said Wasif Rasheed, chief revenue and growth officer for Providence, which launched Tegria in October 2020. "KenSci has been helping customers get more from their data for years, and they understand the vital roles invention and collaboration play in helping accelerate transformation across all facets of care. Combined with Tegria's industry experience and wide range of solutions, KenSci can have a profound impact on healthcare worldwide. We're excited to welcome KenSci to Tegria."

KenSci's AI-powered platform derives insights from data that lead quickly to better patient experiences, more accurate diagnoses, and more efficient workflows. KenSci automates data preparation across disparate sources – including real-time and unstructured data – and maps it into industry-standard schema, making it ready for machine learning models. KenSci's platform is also built for versatility and customization to enable customers to create their own applications.

"If you can predict, you have an opportunity to impact and improve health outcomes," said Sudarshan Chitre, chief executive officer of KenSci. "AI and advanced analytics technology are redefining how healthcare organizations leverage data to transform human health and improve care outcomes. Tegria will enable us to accelerate this transformation at a broader scale, delivering immediate value for our customers with AI-driven insights. We are excited to join Tegria, so we can write the next chapter together."

KenSci's technology is backed by its own extensive, peer-reviewed research, published by The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), The Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), The American Medical Informatics Association (AMIA), and other sources. KenSci earned HIMSS Health Innovation Awards in 2018 and 2019, and top scores in healthcare AI from KLAS in 2019 and 2020. KenSci is a Gartner Cool Vendor and was a finalist in the CMS AI Challenge in 2019. Headquartered in Seattle, KenSci also has teams in Singapore and India.

With KenSci, Tegria can offer new breadth and depth to the full range of Tegria capabilities in electronic health records optimization, managed services, revenue cycle management, and more. In joining Tegria, KenSci will continue to support its current customer portfolio while also collaborating with its new colleagues on combined offerings for the global healthcare market.

Cascadia Capital served as the financial advisor and McDermott Will & Emery acted as legal counsel to Tegria on this transaction. KenSci was assisted by Brentwood Capital Advisors as the exclusive financial advisor, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati as legal counsel.

Tegria helps healthcare organizations of all sizes accelerate technological, clinical, and operational advances that enable people to live their healthiest lives. Based in Seattle with teams throughout the United States and internationally, Tegria is comprised of more than 3,000 strategists, technologists, service providers and scientists dedicated to delivering value for customers. Founded by Providence, Tegria is committed to creating health for a better world. To learn more, visit tegria.com.

