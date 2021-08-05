Tegria and Cedar Announce Strategic Partnership to Humanize the Healthcare Financial Experience

"Tegria's partnership with Cedar elevates our ability to humanize the healthcare experience, in this case by providing clearer information, greater simplicity and more flexibility in the payment process," said Wasif Rasheed, chief revenue and growth officer of Providence, which launched Tegria in October 2020. "Tegria's revenue cycle management practice has a strong track record of delivering payment processes that simplify the financial experience for both patients and providers. Integrating Cedar into our suite of offerings will enable our hundreds of provider customers to benefit further from efficiencies, boost their patient engagement, and focus more fully on patient care."

As Cedar's preferred services partner, Tegria will provide revenue cycle optimization, implementation support and outsourced patient contact center support to Cedar clients. At the same time, Tegria's customers can benefit from Cedar's patient financial engagement suite, which provides multiple tools to streamline the patient financial journey and revenue cycle management in a single platform. The end-to-end solution offers digital pre-visit administrative registration and financial pre-payment, as well as personalized post-visit billing processes, providing efficiencies and support for providers and their staff, while elevating the patient experience.

"Empowering patients and providers with technology that makes the healthcare financial experience more affordable and understandable is at the core of what we do," said Florian Otto, CEO and co-founder of Cedar. "Cedar's platform already has a strong reputation amongst healthcare providers for enabling improved patient satisfaction and financial results and incorporating Tegria's extensive revenue cycle management expertise will complement and extend the reach of our platform."

The first initiative of this partnership will be an organization-wide roll-out of Cedar's post-visit patient engagement and payment platform, Cedar Pay, at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the nation with 52 hospitals and 1,000 clinics spanning seven states. Staying true to its mission of serving all, especially the poor and vulnerable, Providence will continue to work directly with patients while leveraging Cedar Pay to augment the capabilities of its existing electronic health records system for an improved patient financial experience, including personalized communications and streamlined information.

About Tegria

Tegria helps healthcare organizations of all sizes accelerate technological, clinical, and operational advances that enable people to live their healthiest lives. Based in Seattle with teams throughout the United States and internationally, Tegria is comprised of more than 3,000 strategists, technologists, service providers, and scientists dedicated to delivering value for customers. Founded by Providence, Tegria is committed to creating health for a better world. To learn more, visit tegria.com.

About Cedar

Cedar's mission is to empower us all to easily and affordably pursue the care we need. As the only complete solution to address all of the challenges consumers face when paying for healthcare, Cedar enables a better and more transparent financial experience. To learn more, visit www.cedar.com.

