Tegria officially launches in Canada

TORONTO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Tegria, a healthcare technology and consulting company founded by Providence in the United States, officially launched as Tegria Canada today on the eve of the 2021 eHealth Canada Conference. A platinum-level sponsor of the event, Tegria Canada also announced the appointment of Steven Wilson as its CEO and Managing Director.

Wilson has held leadership roles at TELUS, Canada Life, Info-Tech Research Group, and Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital. He brings a strong track record of success in business and technology strategy across a broad range of industries that include pharmaceutical, banking, insurance, and the public sector.

"Tegria has been serving clients in Canada since 2013, through several of its offices in the US. Now, Tegria has positioned itself to make significant long-term commitments here by investing in a direct presence in Canada," said Wilson. "Our mission is to improve the health of all of our communities and transform the business of healthcare through our innovative strategies, technologies, education, and services."

"We're a 100 percent healthcare innovation firm," continued Wilson. "We don't just apply industry best practices or the latest technology that may not translate into day-to-day healthcare operations. Instead, we take the principles of best practices and technology advances, and apply them locally with our clients to address their unique healthcare challenges."

Tegria Canada strives to become the partner of choice for governments and healthcare organizations working to transform their healthcare strategies and delivery capabilities, as well as the patient and family experience. They are committed to building a more integrated and tech-enabled healthcare ecosystem with comprehensive, sustainable solutions that modernize and simplify healthcare delivery now and into the future.

Tegria Canada's immediate plan is to continue to build its footprint of locations as well as a growing bench of expertise to support its Canadian clients and work alongside its diverse US teams.

About Tegria Canada

Tegria Canada helps healthcare organizations of all sizes accelerate technological, clinical, and operational advances that enable people to live their healthiest lives through a unique patient-centered care approach that is evidence-based, informed by data, powered by technology, and rooted in healthcare.

With locations in Vancouver and Toronto and teams throughout Canada and the United States, Tegria has more than 3,000 strategists, technologists, healthcare service providers, and scientists dedicated to delivering value for healthcare providers and their clients. Founded by Providence, Tegria is committed to creating health for a better world. To learn more, visit tegria.ca.

