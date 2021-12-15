Tegus Completes BamSEC Acquisition, Announces BamSEC rollout to All Tegus Customers

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tegus , the leading market intelligence platform for key decision makers, announced it has completed its acquisition of BamSEC.

"We couldn't be more excited to have BamSEC as part of the Tegus family," said Michael Elnick, Founder and Co-CEO of Tegus. "We're focused on building a platform where customers start and end their decision making in one place. For that to be possible, we must have the highest quality content and data sets, because quality matters when making important decisions."



"We built BamSEC to provide a better experience when investors need to pull just the facts about a company," said Stan Mishchenko, founder of BamSEC. "With the combination of BamSEC and Tegus, users can seamlessly toggle between financial data, management commentary and expert insights as they get up to speed on a company. We're incredibly excited for what's to come."

"Tegus has become one of the most important tools we use in our day-to-day workflow. I've also been a long-time BamSEC customer and appreciate the zippiness their team has built into the product," said Kumar Gautam, Principal at Sands Capital Management. "Tegus and BamSEC coming together allows me to quickly dive into company financials and filings and easily understand the context that powers those numbers and metrics."

Acquisition to create the digital hub for market intelligence

Investors and corporate development teams live in a fast moving, data rich world – but when you can't get to key insights quickly, you are behind the market and behind competitors.

We live in a transformative era for market intelligence – and companies are rethinking their approach to research and the processes and tools that they have historically used to power decision making.

Today marks an important milestone for Tegus and for financial research. The combination of Tegus and BamSEC creates a digital hub for market intelligence, accelerating decision making for our customers and enabling them to move fast and to compete – winning deals, making investments, and growing their revenues and portfolios.

What started just five years ago building a better expert research product has become a powerful contributory network and dataset that powers more than a thousand firms to research tens of thousands of companies, topics, and industries.

Joining forces with BamSEC, a product beloved by more than one hundred thousand monthly users, offers an incredible opportunity to scale the Tegus product to include SEC filings, earnings calls, and management presentations. Our combined resources, teams, and data will benefit our customers and the markets we serve.

Work is already underway to integrate BamSEC's data and workflow functionality into Tegus to create a uniformed customer experience.

Beginning immediately, all existing Tegus customers, as well as any customer who signs up for Tegus before May 31st 2022, will receive a BamSEC license as part of their subscription.

Beginning on January 24th 2022, all BamSEC customers will receive a complimentary upgrade to the BamSEC Pro subscription. BamSEC Pro features allow customers to use best-in-class screening tools, notable ownership alerts and a shorter transcript embargo, while maintaining a strong compliance framework.

On February 16th at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT, Tegus Founder and co-CEO Thomas Elnick and BamSEC Founder Stan Mishchenko will host an event to share more about the powerful market intelligence platform that BamSEC and Tegus are creating. More details about the event will be circulated in January.

About Tegus

Tegus is the leading provider of primary business and market intelligence for key decision makers. Tegus conducts research and collects data to produce the largest and most comprehensive primary information platform available, enabling clients to discover answers to their most challenging questions faster and more efficiently than anywhere else. The company serves more than 1,000 customers worldwide, including investment firms, corporations, and consultancies. For more information about our leading market and business intelligence solution, visit tegus.co .

