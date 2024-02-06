Tegus launches revolutionary all-in-one investment research platform with revamped pricing model

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Tegus, the investment research company trusted by 95% of the top 20 global private equity firms, announced the launch of its new all-in-one research platform. The new platform upends a legacy of fragmented investment research processes, for the first time unifying a wide range of quantitative and qualitative information sources. The unified platform experience is underpinned with powerful AI and a visual upgrade, making the user interface more convenient and intuitive for Tegus users.

The new and improved Tegus platform includes over 70,000 expert transcripts, more than 4,000 fully drivable financial models, historical financial data including hard to find non-GAAP data and KPIs, 250+ Management primer reports and 350+ roundtable panel calls. Also launching is a brand new excel add-in feature that provides users with more flexibility to pull millions of data points for their models and comp sheets and technology that bridges a users model to Tegus data, allowing users to automatically update their models each quarter.

With a new revamped pricing model Tegus, unlike legacy research vendors, does not charge users for access to additional datasets — everything is included under a single platform license cost.

"I've always been bothered that investors are investing trillions of dollars in companies that are disrupting the status quo, yet the vendors that serve investors have barely changed in decades," said Mike Elnick, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Tegus. "We are changing how investors do research. With the unified platform, Tegus has become the fastest way to learn about a public or private company and the most cost effective way to conduct investment research."

"Today we are launching our comprehensive best-of-both-worlds packages that keep the integrity of your critical research workflows and deliver high-value, consolidated data sets — with a single license cost," said Bob Casey, CFO of Tegus.

On top of these qualitative content libraries and quantitative datasets, the unified platform introduces a streamlined UI that makes it easier for investors to find the information they need. Included in the platform launch is a new Excel Add-In that can update any model — including Excel models that were not built by Tegus — with the latest period's data. Users can bring any of the millions of data points from Tegus models (including consensus data in a few weeks) into their existing models or comp sheets with a simple formula, and audit model data directly to the source filing.

"Tegus provides data that the other platforms simply don't have, including KPIs, fully diluted share count, and hard-to-find non-GAAP data," said Tom Elnick, Tegus Co-founder and Co-CEO. "With our new Excel Add-in, not only is that data easy to get, but users are spared the time and frustration of manually maintaining their models."

The Excel Add-In and soon-to-be-launched consensus estimates are also included in the standard platform license cost.

With the release of this platform, Tegus is reaffirming its commitment to put the needs of investors first. In addition to the enhancements described above, the company recently launched Top Investor Questions, and will soon introduce Ask Tegus, an AI chatbot that will help researchers surface answers and data even faster.

About Tegus
Tegus is the go-to research destination for investors. We unite insights from credible experts with the best financial data to give you more powerful perspectives for your investment decisions. Our platform simplifies our customers research workflow by uniting qualitative insights, quantitative data, and public financials in one experience. Gain perspectives, synthesize information, model outcomes — all on Tegus. Visit Tegus.com to learn more.

