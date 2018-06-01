Teijin Breaks Ground for Carbon Fiber Facility in South Carolina

"We look forward to this new chapter of Teijin's expansion in the U.S.," said Yukito Miyajima, President of TCF. "We are strengthening its global upstream-to-downstream carbon fiber business. We have been leveraging research and development to expand carbon fiber business in the aircraft and automotive fields. Throughout this process, we looked at multiple locations, but ultimately, with the support of local and state government officials, we chose Greenwood as the ideal location for our new U.S. carbon fiber facility."

"South Carolina continually strives to build upon our manufacturing industry and Teijin's expansion and commitment to our state is proof that our hard work is paying off," said Bobby Hitt, Secretary of Commerce, South Carolina. "We treasure our relationship with Teijin and look forward to industry success for years to come."

The TCF facility is expected to create some 220 jobs with 600 million dollars' worth of investment around 2030. This is the largest initial capital investment that a company has ever created in Greenwood.

"We are thrilled to welcome Teijin to Greenwood and look forward to the growth and opportunity it will bring to this community," said Heather Simmons Jones, CEO of Greenwood Partnership Alliance. "After years of extensive preparation, we could not be more excited to watch this project come to life. We are so grateful for their commitment to both Greenwood County and the state of South Carolina."

Teijin (TSE: 3401) is a technology-driven global group offering advanced solutions in the areas of environmental value; safety, security and disaster mitigation; and demographic change and increased health consciousness. Its main fields of operation are high-performance fibers such as aramid, carbon fibers & composites, healthcare, films, resin & plastic processing, polyester fibers, products converting and IT. The group has some 170 companies and around 19,000 employees spread out over 20 countries worldwide. It posted consolidated sales of JPY835 billion (USD 7.6 billion) and total assets of JPY 986.2 billion (USD 9 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018. Please visit www.teijin.com.

