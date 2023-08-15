Tejas Networks wins Rs. 7,492 crore (approx. USD 900 million) order for BSNL's Pan-India 4G/5G network

News provided by

Tejas Networks Limited

15 Aug, 2023, 23:59 ET

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tejas Networks Limited (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) (the "Company") today announced that it has executed a Master Contract for supply, support and annual maintenance services of its Radio Access Network (the "RAN") equipment for BSNL's Pan-India 4G/5G network, with Tata Consultancy Services Limited (the "TCS") (BSE: 532540) (NSE: TCS).

As a part of this contract, the Company received a Purchase Order from TCS for Rs 7,492 crore (approx. USD 900 million) to supply its latest 4G/5G RAN equipment for approximately 100,000 sites, which will be executed during the calendar years 2023 and 2024. The company won this order after successfully completing extensive trials as part of a consortium led by TCS.

Mr. Anand Athreya, CEO and Managing Director of Tejas Networks said, "We are delighted to be selected as the sole supplier of 4G/5G RAN equipment for one of the largest mobile networks in the world. Our cutting-edge portfolio of baseband and radio products will enable BSNL to roll out a scalable and cost-effective network that meets world-class performance and quality standards. This also furthers our mission to create India's first global-scale telecom and networking products company with an end-to-end suite of wireless and wireline offerings."

Mr. Arnob Roy, COO and Executive Director of Tejas Networks said, "We are proud to be a member of the TCS consortium that has put the country on the world map in a highly competitive, deep-technology segment. We are committed to collaborating with our consortium partners to ensure a best-in-class service experience for BSNL subscribers, both consumers and businesses, around the country."

Dr. Kumar N. Sivarajan, CTO of Tejas Networks said, "Our state-of-the-art 4G/5G RAN products were subjected to rigorous field testing by BSNL for nearly eighteen months before being chosen for this large-scale commercial deployment. This win is a true testament to the engineering excellence and innovation prowess of our R&D team that successfully developed and delivered an industry-leading product in a complex technology area in record time."

For more information, visit Tejas Networks at http://www.tejasnetworks.com or contact Investor Relations: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826177/Tejas_Networks_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tejas Networks Limited

