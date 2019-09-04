Tekkie Town Chooses Mi9 Retail for Demand Forecasting and Replenishment

MIAMI, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mi9 Retail, the fastest growing provider of unified retail commerce solutions, today announced that Tekkie Town, a leading footwear and lifestyle chain of stores, has selected the Mi9 Retail Demand Forecasting and Replenishment solutions to support its business modernization strategy.

With over 400 stores throughout South Africa, Namibia and Lesotho, Tekkie Town stocks the widest range of branded footwear and accessories at the best possible price.

Since the company was founded in 2001, Tekkie Town has relied on mostly manual systems and processes that have increasingly limited its ability to remain agile and take on planned growth initiatives. Managing inventory with spreadsheets became more difficult in recent years and was often the cause of stockouts, overstocks, and lost revenue.

With Mi9 Retail already established within other companies in the Pepkor group, Tekkie Town has chosen to partner with the software provider to enhance its omni-channel inventory efficiencies.

"Mi9 Retail offered the tools we need to not only suggest the most cost-effective replenishment patterns to help us systematically achieve our targeted service levels, but also to automate the production of our forecasts with autonomous machine learning," said Louis Wolmarans, Head of Planning from Tekkie Town. "The breadth of the Mi9 Retail solutions and our ability to grow into the other integrated modules they offer was an ideal fit."

"We're very pleased to have been chosen, once again, by the Pepkor Group for our industry-leading demand management solutions and look forward to working closely with Tekkie Town as they embark on this this new journey towards integrated planning with us," said Neil Moses, CEO of Mi9 Retail. "Our solutions will give them the ability to respond to changing buying behaviors and unanticipated demand, leading to higher profits and a stronger bottom line."

About Mi9 Retail

Mi9 Retail is the fastest growing provider of enterprise software for retailers, wholesalers, and brands. Mi9 enables the world's leading retailers to automate and optimize their entire Plan-to-Sell™ process, from planning to executing, influencing, and selling merchandise in-store, online, and on any device. Mi9 corporate retail systems facilitate better planning, master data management, allocation, and replenishment, and Mi9 customer engagement and point-of-purchase systems boost revenue across digital and brick-and-mortar channels. Our solutions are connected via a common analytics framework that serves as the foundation of the system and speeds time to insight with role-based dashboards, KPIs, and governed self-service data discovery. Mi9 Retail is committed to helping retailers on their path to success, so they can maximize revenue and customer engagement while minimizing costs. Visit www.mi9retail.com to learn more.

