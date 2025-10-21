TEKLYNX & NIC Systems Launch Connector to Automate Label Printing Directly from Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX International, barcode labeling solutions provider, and NIC Systems, app developer, partnered to release a new TEKLYNX SENTINEL Connector for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. The app NIC Systems developed combined with the power and reliability of TEKLYNX software, enables Microsoft users to quickly and easily print accurate labels directly from their Business Central interface.

The TEKLYNX SENTINEL Connector app connects Business Central with TEKLYNX SENTINEL, a powerful solution for automated label printing that eliminates manual steps and reduces errors.

"NIC Systems bridged the gap between TEKLYNX and Business Central," said Nick Recht, Sales Director at TEKLYNX Americas. "The real winners with the NIC Systems and TEKLYNX partnership are our customers. They can experience the benefits of a cloud ERP system and continue to maintain the proven speed and reliability of on-site labeling."

The app creates seamless integration between SENTINEL label printing automation software and Business Central, so labels are populated with data from Business Central and printed automatically. This integration:

Eliminates roundabout processes: Users can print labels right from the system they work in all day, so they don't have to leave Business Central just to print.

Requires zero development: This app makes automated label printing native to Business Central without custom development.

Instantly boosts productivity: A fully integrated solution means faster workflows, fewer clicks, and more time saved across business operations.

"Working with TEKLYNX has been a game-changer for Business Central users," explained Mike Glue, Chief Technology Officer at NIC Systems. "With the TEKLYNX SENTINEL Connector app, NIC Systems makes it easy to move data between platforms so our customers can print labels quickly and accurately. It's a faster, smarter way to get the right information on every label, built for the real-world pace of manufacturing and distribution."

The TEKLYNX SENTINEL Connector for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central highlights the commitment of TEKLYNX and NIC Systems to meet the needs of customers across industries. It also demonstrates their drive to constantly innovate and deliver greater convenience, efficiency, and productivity throughout the supply chain.

Learn more about SENTINEL label printing automation software and its Connector for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

About TEKLYNX International

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure, and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

About NIC Systems

NIC Systems specializes in helping businesses get more from Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. With a focus on solving real-world challenges, NIC Systems delivers industry apps that extend functionality and improve how companies work every day. By collaborating with a network of trusted partners, NIC Systems ensures every customer has access to the right expertise, whether that means moving to the cloud, optimizing existing processes, or enhancing Business Central with powerful apps. Dedicated to continual growth and innovation, NIC Systems provides businesses with tools and support that make their ERP system stronger, smarter, and ready for the future. Learn more at nicsystemsinc.com.

SOURCE TEKLYNX International