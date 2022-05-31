TEKMATE Announces "Innovative Alignment", A Radical New Approach to IT Services

SARASOTA, Fla., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKMATE launches "Innovative Alignment," a proven growth accelerant that actively aligns a company's IT technology and business strategy. Higher performing companies always tend to have their technology strategies and infrastructure in better alignment with their business models and this concept helps them achieve their desired outcomes more efficiently than their competitors. TEKMATE refers to this concept as their Innovative Alignment giving their team the ability to help client businesses perform better, and when applied over time can reduce the need for large up-front investments.

Lack of alignment between technology and strategy is disruptive to performance and runs rampant among small businesses. Often companies face choices that were made for them by outside technical personnel that focus only on the number of users supported by the technology. Bad decisions tend to compound themselves and it becomes harder to make the changes needed to improve. This lack of foresight and strategy can cause businesses to fail to achieve their goals or work much harder than they should have to, due to labor intensive processes that were not addressed by their one-size-fits-all technology.

TEKMATE offers unlimited managed services to help businesses achieve Innovative Alignment and accelerate their success. Traditional technicians will frequently miss even obvious process improvements when working with clients. By contrast, TEKMATE Business Technology Advisors start with the outcome desired and work backwards to see what process innovations could be helpful. Technology changes rapidly and opportunities for process-improvement can be obvious when utilizing the process of Innovative Alignment.

Businesses that partner with TEKMATE get unlimited support and strategic consulting for one low monthly fee and no annual contract, so they don't have to worry about unexpected tech support costs. Businesses working with TEKMATE find that their employees will utilize tech support more often instead of having long term problems that hinder productivity, enabling their technology to function better and better over time and make it a real strength of the company.

TEKMATE is committed to evolving business networks and systems to a high-quality, streamlined network, using their Innovative Alignment concept. If you have questions or would like to learn more about how TEKMATE is redefining IT solutions, make sure to visit their website at tek-mate.com.

About TEKMATE:

TEKMATE provides unlimited service to help businesses maximize their technology alignment. Like a good marketing company that offsets the cost of their services, TEKMATE's team of Business Technology Advisors (BTAs) deliver the kinds of results that can actually be successful in offsetting the cost of their services. The company also provides cyber security solutions, project management, business strategizing, business continuity, and more. On top of all this, TEKMATE provides customers with top-rated customer service to make sure your company has everything you need to grow and thrive. Find out more at tek-mate.com.

