Tekmovil appoints Jorge Rendon as new leader for Latin America business

Rendon has several years of experience in the smartphone and IoT market, has also established a recognized career in the telecommunications industry and has held several strategic and key positions in organizations such as Samsung, Motorola, Microsoft, Sony Ericsson, and Nokia. With more than 16 years of experience in the industry, Jorge will be responsible for promoting growth with América Movil throughout Latin American territory.

Before joining the Tekmovil team, Jorge held the role of Vice President of the Latin American Market for Samsung operations. As one of Samsung's most experienced executives, Rendon not only helped develop and launch the company's growth strategy but was also able to successfully achieve an unprecedented sales record, surpassing billions of dollars of revenue per year for the LATAM region during his almost 5 years in that company. His solid experience in sales and his deep knowledge of the LATAM market has allotted Jorge many achievements with América Movil, Telcel in Mexico and Claro across the region. The success of his product launches has ranged from music innovation projects, the integration of APP stores, the launching of 4G and 5G devices, as well as the home IOT solutions line.

Oscar Rojas, CEO of Tekmovil commented: "Jorge is a distinguished leader in the industry who without question will drive Tekmovil to reach resounding achievements in the near future and long term. We are confident that his experience will strengthen our leadership team to continue offering valuable services to our clients and prospects".

For his part, Jorge commented "I am excited to assume this new challenge and for the future of Tekmovil. I can see a talented team that is focused on decision making driven by strategy, which will allow Tekmovil the opportunity to dominate the space of the distribution of smartphones and IOTs. I am looking forward to taking on this challenge and capitalizing on future opportunities for the growth of this organization. "

About Tekmovil

Tekmovil LLC is a multinational company with a focus on delivering cellular, mobile and IoT devices, as well as applications from leading manufacturers around the world. Headquartered in Miami, FL, Tekmovil has operations in 14 countries across 3 regions and specializes in global products, operations, logistics, relationship with operators, e-commerce, and product-to-end sales in commercial chains.

