Tekmovil Expands Support For Its Partners Through Launch Of Tekservices Business, Strengthened By Acquiring Stake In C3llpoint

Tekmovil has demonstrated exceptional growth in its three years of operation, primarily due to its commitment to generating value for its partners and bringing globally recognized technology brands to North and South America.

MIAMI, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tekmovil, a multinational consumer electronics distributor, today announced the launch of its TekServices business unit dedicated to empowering partners and clients to compete more effectively by providing premium services beyond the company's already successful TekDistribution capabilities. To strengthen the TekServices unit, Tekmovil is acquiring a portion of C3llpoint, a technology company that has developed a state-of-the-art device protection system to efficiently manage handset protection programs. The company's investment in C3llpoint, with whom Tekmovil already had a commercial joint venture, is an important next step to support the company's remarkable growth and the expansion of its services.

Just shy of its fourth year of operation, Tekmovil has distinguished itself as a trusted partner of Fortune 500 companies. Tekmovil's success is a result of the investment in employing top talent in the industry, partnering with highly innovative brands, offering market-leading technology-enabled differentiated services, and deploying new disruptive business models. The company operates in 14 countries with a primary geographic focus in the Americas and is positioned for further growth by having expanded its capabilities and team in 2021, increasing headcount by 200% year-over-year.

"Our growth and success are a result of being able to bring value to our customers and partners through innovative business models and technology-based solutions," said Oscar Rojas, CEO of Tekmovil. "The creation of our TekServices business unit is a natural evolution as we expand the scope of our current offerings and add new services that are synergistic."

"As we continue to disrupt the market, we are strategic in the services we offer and are very selective both in the talent we bring on and companies with which we partner. C3llpoint's technology, experience, and agility are a perfect fit for our current landscape."

Tekmovil's investment in C3llpoint and the strengthening of ties between the two companies will provide a platform for rapid expansion of C3llpoint's handset protection business and reinforce an in-demand service within Tekmovil's expanding TekServices portfolio.

Founded by senior industry experts, C3llpoint provides marketing and administrative know-how as well as tools and services for the design, implementation and management of protection plans and programs.

"When we started C3llpoint, our vision was clear," said Alfonso Pickman, partner at C3llpoint. "As a technology company, we specialize in leveraging decades worth of experience to develop systems that enable handset insurance programs to be highly efficient, compliant, adaptable to our customers' changing needs, and easy to deploy. We recently launched a successful program for a Tier 1 mobile carrier in Guatemala, and in record time, thanks to our technological capability."

The launch of TekServices is another important milestone for Tekmovil that has been very successful by offering highly differentiated distribution services. TekDistribution includes product portfolio selection, strategy definition, negotiation, sell-in, sell-through and sell-out management to clients, logistics management, product promotion and co-marketing efforts, e-commerce, market intelligence, analytics implementation, and more.

About Tekmovil

Tekmovil is a highly innovative mobile technology distribution and services enterprise committed to taking the best mobile technology to new frontiers. Tekmovil leverages industry-leading expertise to provide manufacturing, network operator, and key channel partners with an edge over the competition by providing high-value services. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Tekmovil has operations that span over 14 countries in three regions.

Tekmovil's value proposition is to disrupt the traditional distributor model with technology-enabled services that seamlessly maximize brand and client performance while providing innovative, customer-driven, technology-backed services that translate to increased sales, customer satisfaction, and value for clients and their customers. For more information, visit www.tekmovil.com.

About C3llpoint

C3llpoint is a technology company that has developed a state-of-the-art device protection system to efficiently manage handset protection programs. The company was founded by industry experts with over 20 years of experience in handset protection, insurance, and distribution services, and has strategic alliances with Tier 1 reinsurers and underwriters. For more information, visit www.c3llpoint.com.

