Tekmovil hires Shoneel Kolhatkar as General Manager for US Region

Shoneel brings with him more than 20 years of experience consulting and tech industry knowledge. He has held several strategic and executive roles in leading organizations in his career. Kolhatkar holds a master's degree in Electrical Engineering from Arizona State University and his MBA from The University of Texas- Austin.

In his role prior to Tekmovil, Shoneel served as Vice President/General Manager, and Product Marketing lead for Samsung Electronics America with responsibility for a multi-billion-dollar P&L, along with revenue, share, and brand & category management for high growth solutions. In his 12+ years in Samsung, Shoneel launched more than 100+ products including leading the entry into emerging growth categories. He led brand share growth in every mobile category for Samsung Mobile including smartphones, smartwatches, wireless earbuds, tablets, chromebooks, PCs as well as virtual reality (VR) & gaming products.

Prior to Samsung, Kolhatkar served in a variety of strategic & senior leadership roles at Nokia, Motorola & Deloitte Consulting.

Luis Cobo, Chief Sales Officer of Tekmovil said: "We're very excited to have Shoneel on board. His experience, market understanding, and management capabilities will complement our growing team of skilled executives.

Shoneel said: "I´m excited about the exponential growth opportunity for Tekmovil & designing the future with some really talented group of people. Tekmovil has a huge opportunity to help brands deliver some incredible innovation in the US market with products ranging from home air purifiers to electric scooters."

Tekmovil is a multinational consumer distribution and services company headquartered in Miami, FL with operations in fourteen countries across 3 regions.

More information about Tekmovil at https://www.tekmovil.com/about

About Tekmovil

Tekmovil is a multinational consumer distribution and services company headquartered in Miami, FL with operations in fourteen countries across 3 regions.

CONTACT: Hugo Valdez

[email protected]

SOURCE Tekmovil

Related Links

https://www.tekmovil.com/about

