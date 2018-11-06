Tekni-Plex acquires cleanroom film extruder, converter Beyers Plastics

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tekni-Plex, Inc. has acquired Beyers Plastics, Puurs, Belgium, a cleanroom Class 7 extruder and converter of polyethylene (PE) film, from investment company FAMO N.V.

Beyers will now become part of Tekni-Plex's Tekni-Films business unit. It specializes in producing PE packaging for the pharmaceutical, medical and other industries such as food, aerospace, solar energy, semi-conductor and chemicals.

"The acquisition of Beyers Plastics allows us to expand our portfolio of cleanroom-produced pharmaceutical and medical flexible packaging products. For the first time, we will have bag converting capability, as well as PE blown film extrusion," said Joe Horn, senior vice president and general manager, global, Tekni-Films. "The acquisition supports our goal of expanding our offerings in the pharmaceutical and healthcare space."

"We look forward to becoming part of Tekni-Plex's global healthcare packaging presence. Our combined expertise and manufacturing capability will provide packaging solutions for more companies, as well as grow sales for our combined product lines," said Johan Noelmans, general manager, Beyers Plastics.

The Beyers Plastics purchase is the tenth acquisition Tekni-Plex has made in the past four years, supporting its strategy to grow its business though transformative acquisitions and strategic add ons. Tekni-Plex has a solid track record of successful business integrations, having acquired companies with innovative plastic and rubber products to further drive growth.

Beyers Plastics

Founded in 1970, Beyers Plastics supplies flexible packaging solutions to most of the world's Top 10 pharmaceutical companies, and other blue chip companies in various industries. Beyers Plastics is ISO 9001-2008 certified. For more information visit www.beyersplastics.be.

About Tekni-Plex, Inc.

Tekni-Plex is a globally-integrated company focused on developing and manufacturing innovative packaging materials, medical compounds and precision-crafted medical tubing solutions for some of the most well-known names in the medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, household and industrial, and food and beverage industries. Tekni-Plex is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, and operates manufacturing sites across eight countries worldwide to meet the needs of its global customers. For more information visit www.tekni-plex.com.

