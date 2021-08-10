Tekni-Plex Acquires Container Vented Lining Material Leader

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tekni-Plex, a global leader in the development and manufacture of innovative packaging material solutions and medical products, has acquired Michigan-based M-Industries, LLC, a leader in container vented lining technology.

M-Industries will operate as part of Tri-Seal, the Tekni-Plex division business specializing in closure liners and seals. M-Industries is one of only a few manufacturers worldwide that provide complex venting lining solutions for products that need air pressure regulation due to ingredients, filling methods, and/or the way they are shipped and stored.

"We are proud to have M-Industries join Tekni-Plex as we continue to strengthen our material science capabilities to help protect our customers' brands and their products," said Eldon Schaffer, CEO of Tekni-Plex Consumer Products Division.

"The addition of M-Industries increases the global scope of solutions we can provide to customers, including venting expertise and technical packaging, which has great applications in the demanding e-commerce/home delivery channels," said Brian Jacobi, Tri-Seal vice president and general manager, the Americas. "Both companies offer high-quality, niche products engineered to serve specific packaging applications."

Karlis Mateus, founder and CEO of M-Industries, said, "The partners at M-Industries recognized that, to achieve continued growth and development, we needed a strong, global, industry partner with similar values and strategy. We found that the team at Tekni-Plex shares our view of the market, people and values."

This is the 16th acquisition that Tekni-Plex has completed over the past five years, supporting its strategy to grow its business though transformative acquisitions and strategic add-ons.

M-Industries current offices, staff, and manufacturing facility in Ada, MI, will remain in place.

About M-Industries LLC

M-Industries is one of the world leaders in the container venting industry. Venting allows sealed packages to regulate internal pressure, thereby preventing container failure such as paneling, bloating and leakage caused by e-commerce, active ingredients, rapid altitude or temperature changes, and/or manufacturing methods.

About Tri-Seal

Tri-Seal, a Tekni-Plex business, manufactures a broad range of closure liners, lidding and healthcare packaging in a variety of materials ranging from a one-piece induction seal to nine-layer extrusions and laminations. Tri-Seal's global manufacturing footprint includes North America, South America, Europe and Southeast Asia.

About Tekni-Plex

Tekni-Plex is a globally integrated company focused on developing and manufacturing innovative materials for both the Healthcare and Consumer Products markets. From medical compounds, precision-crafted medical tubing solutions, and a variety of market leading packaging material solutions, Tekni-Plex is supplying critical materials for some of the most well-known names in the Medical, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Household and Industrial and Food & Beverage markets. Headquartered in Wayne, Pa., Tekni-Plex employs 4,000 people throughout its operations in Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, India, Italy, Northern Ireland and the United States.

