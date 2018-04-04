Tekni-Plex acquires Dunn Industries, expands extruded medical tubing portfolio

Dunn, based in Manchester, New Hampshire, is known for its tight tolerance, small diameter medical device tubing. Dunn has expertise in a wide range of thermoplastic materials and offers both standard and custom-engineered tubing solutions. Its product line is also a complementary addition to the microextrusion tubing manufactured by Tekni-Plex's Natvar business unit. Going forward, it will be known as Dunn Industries, a Tekni-Plex business, with Dunn's former president Duane Dunn as its general manager.

"Tekni-Plex already has a significant stake in the medical device market via its Colorite medical compounds and Natvar medical tubing business. We are now looking to grow the number of solutions we provide by expanding our product offering and manufacturing capabilities. With speed-to-market a critical concern in this market sector, as well as the desire for additional support from suppliers, this acquisition will help make Tekni-Plex an even stronger partner to medical device companies around the world," explained Paul J. Young, president and chief executive officer, Tekni-Plex.

Founded in 1987, Dunn manufactures medical tubing with outer diameters as small as 0.008 inches (outer diameter) x 0.004-inches (inner diameter) and as large as 0.480 inches for a wide variety of applications. Products include single and multi-lumen, coextruded, striped or braided. Applications range from simple, single lumen catheters used for drainage, to complex, multi- lumen applications for coronary angioplasty and drug delivery devices. The acquisition will also augment the non-PVC materials in the Tekni-Plex portfolio, such as polyurethane, PEEK, acetyl, nylon, EVA and TPE.

"Because of Tekni-Plex's existing global manufacturing footprint, including its new production capability in China, Dunn's technology will now reach new geographic regions. This will help medical device companies find faster solutions and bring their products to market via reduced timelines," Dunn said. "On behalf of the Dunn employees, we look forward to growing our customer base via Tekni-Plex's global reach."

The Dunn Industries purchase is the seventh acquisition Tekni-Plex has made in the past four years, supporting its strategy to grow its business via both organic and acquisition paths. Tekni-Plex has a solid track record of successful business integrations, having acquired companies with innovative plastic and rubber products to further drive growth.

About Tekni-Plex, Inc.

Tekni-Plex is a globally-integrated company focused on developing and manufacturing innovative packaging materials, medical compounds and precision-crafted medical tubing solutions for some of the most well-known names in the medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, household and industrial, and food and beverage industries. Tekni-Plex is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, and operates manufacturing sites across eight countries worldwide to meet the needs of its global customers. For more information visit www.tekni-plex.com.

