Tekni-Plex announces new Tekni-Plex Medical business

Medical device companies will now have a dedicated sales and customer service team representing all product lines. "Our goal is to be a trusted advisor, helping our customers make the best decisions on their most important business issues through deep engagement, expertise, innovation and quality," said Paul Young, president and chief executive officer, Tekni-Plex. "Our globally integrated operations will help us provide better and faster solutions to meet customer needs."

Manufacturing will continue in the same locations, with the ability to run the same material specifications on the same equipment around the world for multinational customers. Going forward the Colorite, Natvar and Dunn names will be used as product brands.

The Colorite brand's advanced medical-grade compounds are used by the world's foremost healthcare and medical device manufacturers. They are globally recognized for consistently meeting or surpassing rigorous regulatory and industry standards. The Colorite brand also includes an extensive line of PVC and TPE medical-grade compounds that have been engineered to meet product objectives.

The Natvar brand includes multilayer and multi-lumen tubing, as well as a range of value-added options including tapered, striped, thermoformed and special profile products. These extruded tubes are used in applications including intravenous therapy, dialysis, respiratory, and surgical equipment.

The Dunn brand features precision extruded tubing for endovascular catheters and minimally invasive devices. Dunn also manufactures custom medical tubing for diagnostic and interventional devices from a wide range of thermoplastics.

Tekni-Plex Medical provides advanced medical grade, polymer-based solutions (compounds, tubing and other products) for medical devices and other applications. Its nine global manufacturing locations enable supply backup and benefit from the latest in lean manufacturing to perfect the balance between high quality and economic requirements.

Tekni-Plex is a globally-integrated company focused on developing and manufacturing products for a wide variety of end markets, including medical, pharmaceutical, food, beverage, personal care, household and industrial. Tekni-Plex is headquartered in Wayne, PA, and operates manufacturing sites across ten countries worldwide to meet the needs of its global customers. For more information visit www.tekni-plex.com.

