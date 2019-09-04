Tekni-Plex purchases Canadian automation solutions manufacturer MMC Packaging

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tekni-Plex has purchased automation equipment solutions manufacturer MMC Packaging Equipment Ltd. which will become part of Tekni-Plex's Tri-Seal business.

Headquartered in Laval, in the Montreal metropolitan region, Québec, Canada, MMC has a three-decade long reputation as a leading automation equipment manufacturer including cap lining, slitting/folding, assembling and closing systems. Additionally, the company develops and sells vision systems and custom automation equipment. MMC supports global customers in the food, beverage, personal and homecare, pharmaceutical, chemical and industrial sectors.

"We continue to drive our strategy by growing our business organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition of MMC allows us to bring an expanded array of solutions to the caps and closure packaging segment, as well as other markets. As experts in designing, assembling and supplying leading-edge, high-speed, post-molding automation systems, MMC's global business perfectly complements Tri-Seal's worldwide manufacturing footprint. With their innovative products and excellent manufacturing capabilities, as well as a very strong management team, we will be able to bring even more solutions to our customer base," said Paul Young, president and chief executive officer, Tekni-Plex.

The acquisition adds 70 experienced employees to the 3,500-strong global Tekni-Plex team. MMC General Manager Christiane El-Tekly will continue to oversee the operation.

"We are excited about MMC's future. Becoming part of the Tekni-Plex family will give MMC access to new growth opportunities and enable us to continue our commitment to high quality automation and superior customer service. Together, we will be able to accomplish great things for our customers and employees," said Philippe McNally, president, MMC.

MMC is the fourteenth acquisition Tekni-Plex has made in the past five years, supporting its strategy to grow its business though transformative acquisitions and strategic add-ons.

About MMC Packaging Equipment Ltd.

For almost 30 years, MMC Packaging has been designing, developing and commercializing leading-edge, post-molding automation systems. MMC is an expert equipment manufacturer of cap lining/wadding, cap assembly, cap-slitting and band-folding, and cap closing machines for both specialty and beverage closures. Additionally, MMC's peripherals, from vision quality control to feeding and orientation systems, complete a comprehensive offering.

About Tekni-Plex, Inc.

Tekni-Plex is a globally-integrated company focused on developing and manufacturing products for a wide variety of end markets, including medical, pharmaceutical, food, beverage, personal care, household and industrial. Tekni-Plex is headquartered in Wayne, PA, and operates manufacturing sites across nine countries worldwide to meet the needs of its global customers. For more information visit www.tekni-plex.com.

