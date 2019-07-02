Tekni-Plex purchases Italian healthcare packaging manufacturer Lameplast

WAYNE, Pa., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tekni-Plex has purchased Italian healthcare packaging company Lameplast SpA from Milan-based private equity firm Aksìa Group. Lameplast will become part of Tekni-Plex's global Tekni-Films business.

Headquartered in Rovereto sul Secchia near Modena, the company is a leading Italian manufacturer of plastic single/multi-dose containers for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, medical device, veterinary and cosmetic applications, with an emphasis on ophthalmic, vaccine, vaginal and rectal applications. Lameplast is also known for its injection molding, blow molding and injection blow molding expertise which enables it to produce custom packaging solutions for demanding applications.

"We continue to drive our strategy by growing our business organically and through mergers and acquisitions (M&A). We have specifically focused on expanding our healthcare packaging offerings, with M&A in product or technology adjacencies. Lameplast brings Tekni-Plex specific expertise in unit and multi-dose packaging that was not part of our portfolio previously. We will now be able to offer a rigid packaging solution for prescription and over-the-counter medications and vaccines, in addition to our Tekni-Films flexible packaging options. These products are one more way we can provide value to healthcare and cosmetic companies around the world," said Paul Young, president and chief executive officer, Tekni-Plex.

The acquisition adds approximately 130 experienced employees to the more than 3,000-strong global Tekni-Plex team. Lameplast General Manager Luca Iulli will continue to oversee the operation.

The company's quality management system is ISO 15378 and ISO 9001 certified. Lameplast is also a CE-mark holder for Class I medical devices, which indicates compliance with applicable European Union (EU) regulations and enables the commercialization of products in the 32 EU countries. Production is carried out in Class ISO 7 (Class 10,000) and ISO 8 (Class 100,000) controlled contamination environments according to ISO 14644-1.

Lameplast is the twelfth acquisition Tekni-Plex has made in the past five years, supporting its strategy to grow its business though transformative acquisitions and strategic add-ons.

About Lameplast

Lameplast has more than 40 years of experience providing packaging solutions to blue chip Italian and international healthcare companies. The company has earned a reputation for its single and multi-dose drug delivery containers, as well as its automatic and semi-automatic filling and sealing machines. Lameplast has been awarded numerous international patents for its innovative packaging solutions. For more information visit www.lameplastgroup.com.

About Tekni-Plex, Inc.

Tekni-Plex is a globally-integrated company focused on developing and manufacturing products for a wide variety of end markets, including medical, pharmaceutical, food, beverage, personal care, household and industrial. Tekni-Plex is headquartered in Wayne, PA, and operates manufacturing sites across eight countries worldwide to meet the needs of its global customers. For more information visit www.tekni-plex.com.

