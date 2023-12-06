Tekniam Partners with Rivada for Emergency Communications & Disaster Recovery

News provided by

Rivada Space Networks

06 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

Next-Generation Satellite Network is Key for Resilient, Easy to Deploy Emergency Connectivity

  • Unique global constellation using satellite-to-satellite laser links
  • Ultra-secure and extremely low latency network
  • Combining the speed of fiber with the reach of satellite

MUNICH and DENVER, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tekniam, a US based company providing emergency connectivity for disaster response and recovery, is partnering with Rivada Space Networks to use The OuterNET to provide a resilient and easy to deploy network that saves lives and livelihoods when normal communications fail.

Continue Reading
Tekniam CEO Andrew Heaton and Rivada Space Networks CEO Declan Ganley
Tekniam CEO Andrew Heaton and Rivada Space Networks CEO Declan Ganley
Rivada's OuterNET will offer high-speed, low-latency with full global coverage.
Rivada's OuterNET will offer high-speed, low-latency with full global coverage.

Natural and man-made disasters like hurricanes, earthquakes, tornadoes, fires or conflict can wipe out telecommunications. Loss of power can severely impact communications infrastructure including microwave towers, fiber optic networks and routers that can then take days, weeks or months to rebuild. And first responders like fire, police, paramedics and aid organizations need reliable communication capabilities once they are in the field during fast-changing conditions. Even when not physically damaged by the disaster itself, existing communication channels are frequently overwhelmed by users.

And when a disaster strikes, time matters. Tekniam's Remote Universal Communication System (RUCS) is a compact, easily transportable and fast to deploy emergency wireless network solution designed to provide essential connectivity for rapid and secure communications so that relief personnel can remain connected, and businesses can get back up and running before Internet is even restored. 

Rivada's global low-latency point-to-point connectivity network of 600 low earth orbit (LEO) satellites, the "OuterNET," is a unique next-generation architecture combing inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard processing that provide unique routing and switching capabilities to create an optical mesh network in space. This approach to "orbital networking," in which data stays in space from origin to destination, creates an ultra-secure satellite network with pole-to-pole coverage, offering end-to-end latencies much lower than terrestrial fiber over similar long distances. And by routing traffic on a physically separated network, it provides a layer of defense for any organization that needs to securely share data between widely distributed sites.

Tekniam will harness the OuterNET where Rivada's secure, high speed and reliable optical satellite network will be available anywhere on earth, ensuring emergency communications can be deployed and operational in minutes. Tekniam's RUCS compact terminal establishes a hot-spot and all that is required is a clear line of sight to the satellite and the ability to precisely direct the dish. Compact equipment can be hand carried to locations and solar powered for maximum flexibility and efficiency.

Rivada's OuterNET is also particularly well suited for the low latency and secure connectivity required to support disaster recovery. When networks go down so do credit card payments, business-to customer communications, access to cloud data and more until connections are restored. By using Rivada's OuterNET, Tekniam can provide an emergency network for businesses to get back on their feet and fully function to prevent major business interruptions.

Tekniam CEO, Andrew Heaton said: "Tekniam's RUCS is a cutting-edge last mile solution for emergency disaster response, military, and business recovery, and we are very excited to leverage Rivada's next-generation satellite connectivity to take our service to a whole new level. The OuterNET is a fully interconnected orbital network which effectively serves as our own private network in space, capable of routing traffic at gigabit speeds from one satellite to another with no need for a gateway on earth. For our solutions, that really matters not just for speed and security but for coverage too".

Declan Ganley, CEO, Rivada Space Networks, said: "We are delighted to be supporting Tekniam's new remote universal communication system (RUCS).  Rivada Networks has previously provided award-winning emergency communication services in the US to customers including the National Guard and leading police forces". Ganley added: "Now with a completely new type of LEO constellation, The OuterNET allows satellites to go beyond their traditional role of 'gap-filler and our fully inter-connected space network, independent of terrestrial infrastructure, is rapidly becoming the network of choice for resilient and secure communications."

Rivada's OuterNET will solve essential connectivity and networking challenges and open up new opportunities for business communications globally. The first satellite launch is set for 2025, with global service starting in 2026.

About Rivada Space Networks

Rivada Space Networks GmbH is deploying the first true "OuterNET": a global low latency point-to-point connectivity network of LEO satellites. By connecting its satellites with lasers, Rivada Space Networks will provide resellers and B2B customers with the ability to securely connect any two points on the globe with low latency and high bandwidth. The constellations, comprising 600 low-earth-orbit communications satellites, will represent a fundamental change in the availability of secure, global, end-to-end enterprise-grade connectivity for Telecom, Enterprise, Maritime, Energy and Government Services markets. Rivada Space Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rivada Networks, Inc. www.rivadaspace.com 

Follow Rivada Space Networks on:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rivada-space/
Twitter: @rivadaspace 

Media Contacts
Melanie Dickie, SVP Marketing & Communication
Rivada Space Networks GmbH
Tel: +31 6 14 22 97 62
Email: [email protected]m

Brian Carney, SVP Corporate Communications
Rivada Networks, Inc
Tel: +1 (207) 256-0386
Email: [email protected]

About Tekniam

Tekniam was founded in 2021 to bring connectivity to the most remote locations in the world. Born out of a partnership with GBA, an engineering, architectural, construction, and technology firm, Tekniam provides advanced portable, scalable, and secure telecommunications solutions for First Responders, NGOs, Governments, and more. Tekniam is headquartered in Denver, CO and has domestic offices in Lenexa, KS and Charlotte, NC.

To learn more about our emergency internet solutions, visit us at:
Website: www.Tekniam.com
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/tekniam-llc
Instagram: @Tekniam

Contact Tekniam
Phone: (877) TEKNIAM
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rivada Space Networks

Also from this source

GlobalSat Group Partners with Rivada to bring The OuterNET™ to Latin America

GlobalSat Group Partners with Rivada to bring The OuterNET™ to Latin America

Globalsat Group a global provider of mission-critical satellite and wireless connectivity solutions is partnering with Rivada Space Networks to...
Rivada forges an alliance with TMT firm NOW Corp to bring The OuterNET™ to the Philippines

Rivada forges an alliance with TMT firm NOW Corp to bring The OuterNET™ to the Philippines

NOW Corporation, a telecom, media and technology company listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange, is partnering with Rivada Space Networks to provide ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Telecommunications Equipment

Image1

Carriers and Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.