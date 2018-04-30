Teknowlogi Adds Marketplace Tool to Address Ongoing Business Challenges in Shipping Industry

"There are two basic, yet big, overarching industry problems—one is that everybody who spends money on shipping is always looking for a better rate, and the other is that anybody who's making money on shipping is always looking to continue that and/or expand their customers to grow their business," said Spencer Askew, founder and CEO of Teknowlogi. "The Amazon effect with its free-shipping component continues to create challenges for shippers. Teknowlogi has the platform to facilitate shipment transactions between buyers and sellers to help the industry overcome some of these business challenges."

The Tai Shipping Marketplace is an online, self-service tool delivered through the Teknowlogi platform that connects buyers of shipping rates who are looking to save money with sellers of shipping rates who are looking to make money across North America. As part of the Marketplace, shippers will also have access to Tai's artificial intelligence capabilities. For example, Tai will serve as an "advisor" to shippers to tell them what carriers could save them money and/or how to potentially improve service if the shipper needs one-day transit time (versus two or three days) to deliver products to customers.

"Rather than companies having to think through all the different solutions and parse through their data along with all the available trucking companies and carriers, Tai will be in the background doing the heavy lifting for our Marketplace users," said Askew. "Even though a lot of research points to the positive impact artificial intelligence will have on the logistics industry, there is still a good amount of confusion as to just how it will work. The Tai Shipping Marketplace allows us to deliver a solution for basic business challenges while giving shippers first-hand experience into how Tai can work on their behalf."

Registration to access the Tai Shipping Marketplace is free, with transactional fees charged to companies every time a shipment is booked. The Tai Marketplace is already one of the logistics industry's fastest growing marketplaces with more than 3,000 organizations already participating. It has also amassed more than 55 million transaction requests.

Marketplace Users Get Additional Boost from Tai Mobile Intelligence

With Tai Mobile Intelligence, Teknowlogi continues to address yet another basic business need for shippers: how to provide visibility across their entire shipment lifecycle.

Tai Mobile Intelligence enables on-demand self-service for data, business process management and API management for all segments of the logistics industry, creating a one-stop shop for all types of asset carriers, 3PLs and shippers. It enables end-users to address industry "hot points" such as shipment visibility and shipment management, trailer management and trailer/truck capacity management anytime and from any location.

"We want to simplify the buzzwords and cut through the hype in order to get to the heart of solving basic business challenges for shippers with a combination of practical and relevant technology solutions," said Askew.

Teknowlogi is a Diamond Sponsor at the 2018 Shippers Conference and Transportation Expo. Askew will present the "Ask the Expert" session, "Simplifying Your Business with Applied Intelligence," at 2 p.m., on April 30 at the event. Attendees can also visit Booth 127 to get a personalized demo of how the Tai Marketplace works as well as view the other capabilities of the Tai platform and mobile app.

About Teknowlogi

Based in Atlanta, Teknowlogi is the pioneer of the Logistics Expert System (LES) and the only technology company to offer a cloud-based solution that combines transportation management systems, mobile intelligence, integration intelligence, consulting intelligence, business intelligence and artificial intelligence in one platform. Addressing unmet needs in the market, its affordable Tai solution can analyze millions of data variables in real-time to allow companies to enhance and change business processes within the complicated and multi-party global shipping and logistics industry. The Tai Mobile Intelligence app is another industry first, allowing any segment within the logistics network to address all shipment lifecycle "hot points" anytime, anywhere. Shippers, from 3PLs and freight forwarders to asset carriers, and even other logistics software companies―regardless of size―can benefit from having an intelligent LES platform that's easy to implement, use and upgrade. For more information on how to advance your logistics into the future, visit www.teknowlogi.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Teknowlogi, and like us on Facebook.

