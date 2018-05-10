Teknowlogi Innovates Retail Logistics Networks with Artificial Intelligence

Teknowlogi representatives will be in Booth 1 throughout the conference, showcasing how the Tai platform of solutions that includes a shipping marketplace and mobile app, can help retailers take the first steps in implementing the most practical and relevant ways to stay ahead of industry challenges and evolutions. Teknowlogi's solutions help bring efficiency and automation to retail organizations, maximize productivity, improve operations and upgrade outdated "non-intelligent" technology.

"The retail environment continues to be shaped by economic factors, societal shifts and changing consumer preferences and demands," said Spencer Askew, founder and CEO of Teknowlogi. "Through technology, we've been able to create a path forward that will enable retailers to 'live on.' At Teknowlogi, we're developing innovative technologies―with very practical applications for real-world business challenges―that will give retailers the ability to survive and thrive in our on-demand world."

New Research Indicates Need for Solutions to Address the On-Demand Consumer

The 2018 Retail Supply Chain Report, commissioned by Teknowlogi and eft Supply Chain and Logistics Business Intelligence for the D3 conference, examined retailers' progression during the last 12 months in terms of improving their supply chains' quality and velocity. Results from the study indicate that retailers are in dire need of practical and relevant ways to understand and predict shopping behaviors while delivering an on-demand consumer experience.

Among the report's key findings:

Only 17 percent of retailers say they have full visibility over their inventory, including in stores, in transit and in returns. One of the biggest variables affecting and challenging inventory optimization and forecasting has been end customers who have turned the retail marketplace on its head. They've gone mobile, they've demanded "now" delivery, and they don't want to pay much for it.

Network design is fundamentally an equation of weighing up cost versus origin of demand. It's an ongoing process that needs to be constantly measured, strategized and readjusted as costs change and consumer expectations evolve. Forty-six percent of retailers say that the customer experience (CX) has become a crucial part in measuring supply chain performance and accountability. In 2016, the majority of retailers considered CX only a company goal and had no formal measurement for its impact on supply chain performance. Fast forward to 2018, and respondents are actively measuring its impact using key indicators such as Customer Satisfaction (CSAT), Net Promoter Score (NPS) and Customer Lifetime Value (CLTV).

"On-demand shipping is no longer nice to have; it's expected," Askew said. "In order to compete, it's worthwhile for retailers to explore investing in innovative solutions to drive more productivity into current business processes and software systems."

Teknowlogi is the Title Sponsor at the third annual D3 Retail Supply Chain Summit. Askew will present the session, "Simplifying Your Business with Applied Intelligence," at 9 a.m. on May 10 at the event.

