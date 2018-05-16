Teknowlogi Reinforces Need for Logistics Expert System (LES) at the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference

Teknowlogi representatives will be in Booth 706 throughout the conference, demonstrating how the LES advanced technology platform represents the next evolution of Transportation Management Systems (TMS)―and more. With its built-in intelligence, the LES gives supply chain executives newfound visibility and data access to achieve real-time decision making. The LES is powered by Tai and is able to assess, analyze, provide recommendations and execute change for numerous logistical and business situations that affect all players within the shipping industry. Tai is the industry's first solution that incorporates business process management and consulting intelligence into a platform's workflow.

"The logistics industry's time has come to implement the sophistication necessary to identify problems and patterns, analyze better alternatives and react on-the-fly to changing conditions," said Spencer Askew, founder and CEO of Teknowlogi. "While the supply chain industry really doesn't need another acronym, we strongly believe that the Logistics Expert System, or LES, is transforming the way that companies are able to leverage software intelligence to manage their supply chain and related business processes in today's on-demand world. We want all supply chain executives to ask themselves, 'Is our logistics software intelligent?'"

Askew will present the session, "LES: The 'New Normal' in Supply Chain Platform Intelligence," at 8:15 a.m. on May 17 at the conference. Additionally, Teknowlogi will be exhibiting in Booth #706.

About the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference

Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference 2018 is the world's most important gathering of supply chain leaders. Disruptions large and small confront today's supply chains on a daily basis. At this year's conference, chief supply chain officers and their leadership teams focus on how to recognize the impacts of disruptions and create transformational strategies that empower the organization to exceed performance expectations.

About Teknowlogi

Based in Atlanta, Teknowlogi is the pioneer of the Logistics Expert System (LES) and the only technology company to offer a cloud-based solution that combines transportation management systems, mobile intelligence, integration intelligence, consulting intelligence, business intelligence and artificial intelligence in one platform. Addressing unmet needs in the market, its affordable Tai solution can analyze millions of data variables in real time to allow companies to enhance and change business processes within the complicated and multi-party global shipping and logistics industry. The Tai Mobile Intelligence app is another industry first, allowing any segment within the logistics network to address all shipment lifecycle "hot points" anytime, anywhere. Shippers, from 3PLs and freight forwarders to asset carriers, and even other logistics software companies―regardless of size―can benefit from having an intelligent LES platform that's easy to implement, use and upgrade. For more information on how to advance your logistics into the future, visit www.teknowlogi.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Teknowlogi, and like us on Facebook.

