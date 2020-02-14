TekPartners, a P2P Company, Opens New Miami Location

MIAMI, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TekPartners, a P2P Company, is proud to announce the opening of a new South Florida location strategically situated near the heart of Miami and in close proximity to several of the company's valuable clients. The new office will serve clients and consultants throughout the greater Miami area and allow TekPartners to further develop its footprint in this thriving market.

Jay Bevilacqua, President of TekPartners, commented, "We are excited to announce this new chapter in TekPartners history. Our team already has strong ties with the greater Miami area, and now we will be in an even stronger position to serve our Miami-based clients and talent. We are eager to build even deeper relationships with these partners and look forward to continuing to shape a bright future here in South Florida."

About TekPartners, a P2P Company

TekPartners has been a trusted and proven technology solutions firm for over 17 years. As an information technology partner we offer our clients proven talent through our IT staffing and professional services divisions. We understand and value the unique needs of the industry and always strive to stay above the curve. The company was founded on the following core values: Be the Best, Understand the Urgency, Never Ever Give Up, Have the Courage to Excel, and Make a Contribution. We take pride in our business model and strive to create a positive workplace environment through an exemplary culture. TekPartners continues to grow and expand with office locations in South Florida, Miami, Orlando, Charlotte, and Milwaukee. Learn more at www.tekpartners.com.

SOURCE TekPartners, A P2P Company

Related Links

http://www.tekpartners.com

