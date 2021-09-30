Tekpon solves a $30 billion problem for the U.S. market: Unused Software

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogneve, INC., a lead generation company, announces the launch of Tekpon at the beginning of 2021, their main tech project that will solve a $30 billion problem for the U.S software market. Tekpon.com is a software marketplace designed to put an end to software waste.

The project is designed to work for both users and businesses and help them choose only the right software products that fit their needs without wasting money on paid subscriptions that won't be used in full. And to bring some fresh air into the software reviews industry.

The company's idea started in the middle of a global pandemic when each one's life has completely changed and became more digital than before. With this project, we want to help SaaS and Software businesses get closer to their desired customers. But, at the same time, offer users objective guidance through software reviews in purchasing the right software subscription that can improve their work or life.

"We started from the genuine desire to help others! Tekpon wants to help businesses evolve and get closer to their consumers and ease people's work, now more than ever, as work from home is becoming a fact. But also, we want to change how people buy and consume software products." CEO at Cogneve, Alexandru Stan

The software industry is developing continuously and is becoming more and more competitive. However, if you discover the key to buyer intentions, you can bring so much value with the right choices. The team behind Tekpon aims to build the most relevant software marketplace where people can find accurate information about technology.

At this point, you're probably asking what Tekpon can do for businesses and users.

Software Reviews

Tekpon Club for members

The best deals for your favorite tools

Affiliation Program for Businesses

"Following our project won't cost you a cent, but not buying and using the right software subscription can cost businesses and users lots of money.", CEO at Cogneve, Alexandru Stan

The main goal of Tekpon is to give something valuable to software consumers and help them realize the real impact of software products and technology in their lives. Moreover, we want people to be more aware of the importance of honest reviews and how this industry can't evolve if they don't want to be part of this.

Tekpon is building every day a complete experience for software users. Their journey begins with an objective, and accurate reviews on their favorite product, and they continue with the best deals to save more money and be up to date with the latest tech trends on our blog. Moreover, the SaaS and Software companies will have a powerful partner in Tekpon if they list on our website.

Tekpon is more than a software review website. It is a powerful instrument for guiding people in improving their lives, and businesses grow better and faster.

About Tekpon

Tekpon is a software marketplace born out from the genuine desire to help people change the way they consume and purchase software products and services. Tekpon has behind a team of enthusiastic tech lovers, but most of all, their main goal is to help users boost their lives and businesses with the right software. Our mission is to help people and businesses make the right software choice. Finally, we want to be your solution to all your software needs. If you don't believe, visit www.tekpon.com .

