Premium self-drilling fasteners designed for faster starts, steadier drives and cleaner metal-to-metal connections

GLENVIEW, Ill., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teks®, the leading innovator in metal fastening, solutions has introduced Teks Elite Metal-to-Metal Screws, a premium line of self-drilling fasteners designed to help electrical, HVAC, metal framing and general construction professionals make faster, cleaner metal-to-metal connections without pre-drilling.

The launch gives contractors a premium option for metal-to-metal work where installation speed, control and clean results can help improve jobsite productivity.

Teks launches Elite Metal-to-Metal Screws for professional trade applications. Premium self-drilling fasteners designed for faster starts, steadier drives and cleaner metal-to-metal connections.

The fasteners feature a proprietary Lightning Point™ tip that starts 20% faster in metal and helps prevent walking across metal surfaces for more precise placement. A T-20 star drive with StikFit™ improves bit-to-screw engagement to help reduce wobble and dropped screws. A low-profile washer head provides a semi-flush finish and increases clamping force for strong metal-to-metal connections.

"We designed Teks Elite around the realities of metal-to-metal work, where small installation issues can quickly add up on the job," said Kim Cortes, Sr. Product Manager for Teks. "It is a fastener designed to give every member of the crew—even the least experienced—the speed and consistency needed for all metalwork installation."

For contractors, the result is a fastener designed to support cleaner installations, reduce fasteners walking on metal surfaces, and deliver greater clamping force across common metal-to-metal applications, including electrical accessories, ductwork, strut, and metal framing.

Teks Elite Metal-to-Metal Screws do not replace Teks Original Metal-to-Metal Screws. Instead, the launch expands the Teks portfolio with two distinct options for metal-to-metal fastening: Teks Original for dependable everyday performance and Teks Elite for premium speed, control and consistency.

The new metal-to-metal screws come in multiple sizes and pack counts and are available nationwide online & in-store at Home Depot, Lowes, Amazon, and participating building materials suppliers, lumberyards, and hardware retailers.

About Teks

Founded in 1967 with the introduction of the original self-drilling screw, Teks, a brand of ITW Construction Products (division of Illinois Tool Works, Inc.), has built its reputation on operational excellence, superior service, and ongoing product innovation for the construction market. The company serves residential and renovation applications nationwide and maintains strong partnerships with major home centers and distribution customers, including Home Depot, Lowe's, Menards, Ace Hardware, True Value, Do It Best, Orgill, and others. For more information, visit teksscrews.com.

SOURCE ITW Construction