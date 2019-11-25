Teksan celebrated its 25th year in Cappadocia with its commercial partners

Ebru Ata Tuncer, Teksan Generator Board Member Responsible for Marketing has specified that being a 100% domestic company and grown with its own resources, Teksan has become a global company which exports more than 130 countries in its 25th year and thanked all employees and commercial partners contributing to this success.

Indicating that they have aimed to reach 500 million Euros turnover and 1000 employees with its 2028 vision, Ebru Ata Tuncer said: "Founded in 1994 by our Chairman of the Board of Directors Özdemir Ata and our late founder Abdulkadir Teksan, our company is taking firm steps after the second generation of Ata, Başeğmezler and Teksan family has come to the company's management positions. We have grown with Teksan as well. We have witnessed that the concepts of quality, trust and innovation that form the DNA of our company are the driving force of our growth. Teksan is a big family with its employees, commercial partners and customers. We have an annual production capacity of 15,000 units in our factories in İstanbul and Kocaeli and we employ 700 people. Our founders' approach to human continues to guide us in all our works. The development of domestic industry and the creation of employment are the issues that we attach importance to as a company. Despite the slowdown in global economy, we expect to close our 25th year with a turnover of 100 million Euros. We have determined our 2028 vision to reach 1,000 employees and turnover of 500 million Euros. With our experience in big projects we have undertaken in Turkey and abroad and with the reliability of Teksan brand, it will not be difficult to meet these goals. "

