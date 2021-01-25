Tekscan Introduces T-Scan Novus Core, a Cost-Effective, Entry-Level Digital Occlusal Analysis System for General Dental Practices

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tekscan, Inc. is pleased to introduce T-Scan™ Novus™ Core™, a new digital occlusal analysis system developed for general dentists who are beginning to incorporate digital technologies into their practice.

T-Scan Novus Core is the essential entry-level system that provides dentists with essential bite force and timing for easy analysis. Using contact data points in conjunction with analog occlusion methods – like articulating paper – helps dentists pinpoint exact areas in the patient's mouth that may require an adjustment

T-Scan Novus Core: An essential entry-level digital occlusal analysis tool for General Dentists

T-Scan Novus Core consists of a patented sensor, ergonomic handpiece, and proprietary analysis software that captures and reveals the relative force and timing of a patient's bite. This data helps the dentist pinpoint high forces on specific teeth to adjust and improve the patient's bite stability.

"Digital dental technologies have become a must for dental practices in recent years. We know that incorporating new technologies into a practice can be overwhelming. That's why we developed T-Scan Novus Core as a lower-cost offering with basic analysis essentials, allowing dentists to explore and understand how digital occlusal analysis data can positively impact their workflow and treatment accuracy." says Jennifer Cullen, Manager of Dental Sales and Business Development for Tekscan.

Introduced over 35 years ago, T-Scan is the dental industry's first and only research-validated digital occlusal analysis system used by dentists worldwide to obtain more occlusal information and improve treatment outcomes. T-Scan Novus Core is the second product under the T-Scan Novus family of products. T-Scan Novus with v10 software, a more comprehensive digital occlusal analysis system, includes many additional features and technology-integration capabilities to help dentists expand and enhance their digital dentistry portfolio.

For more information, visit www.tekscan.com/t-scan-novus-core

About Tekscan

Since its founding in 1987 and located in the Innovation District of Boston, Tekscan has been at the forefront in the research and development of ultra-thin force and pressure sensing technology for use across a wide range of applications. With a unique patent portfolio and proprietary technology, Tekscan maintains its world-leading position in the area of tactile force and pressure sensing by providing customers with actionable information they need to optimize product design, and improve clinical and research outcomes. For more information on Tekscan, visit www.tekscan.com.

