Tekscape Inc. is Honored by the Institute for Community Living at Hero Awards Gala

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, May 19, Tekscape Inc. was honored by the Institute for Community Living (ICL), a non-profit agency focusing on behavioral health that serves over 10,000 New Yorkers each year. This year, ICL came together with a virtual event celebrating the organization's 34th year of commitment to helping New Yorkers lead a better life.

During the award ceremony, Tekscape, the New York-based managed service provider (MSP) was awarded the "Vendor Hero" award as a tribute for being a partner and friend to ICL. The award stemmed from helping ICL with every cyber-based need for their telehealth program. Because of Tekscape's expertise, ICL was able to move quickly into the cloud and launch a robust telehealth program during the pandemic.

When ransomware threatened ICL, Tekscape was able to provide them with the right care and expertise for the project. With no interruptions, essential staff and their workflows were still intact. The proceeds from the ICL event this year will support 10,000 New Yorkers struggling with mental illness, substance abuse, and developmental disabilities so that they can live a better life.

"Vulnerable New Yorkers living with behavioral health challenges rely on ICL to provide them with the care they need to live healthy, independent lives. When the pandemic hit, our clients needed us more than ever, and we needed to quickly find a way to serve them in a manner that kept them, and our staff, safe. Thanks to the hard work and expert knowledge of the folks at Tekscape, we were able to launch a robust telehealth program to ensure our clients continued to get life-saving services," - David Woodlock, President & CEO of ICL. "They have been a tremendous partner in helping us meet all of our cyber-based needs."

