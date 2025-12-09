TekStream Announces Strategic Leadership Hire Taylor Morgan as Chief Solutions Officer

Former Palantir Security Leader to Drive Next Phase of Cybersecurity and Digital Resilience Growth

ATLANTA , Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TekStream, a digital resilience company that helps organizations modernize, secure and optimize their digital environments, announced today that Taylor Morgan has joined the company as the Chief Solutions Officer. In this role, Morgan will help lead the next stage of the company's cybersecurity and technology strategy, expand managed security capabilities, and drive long-term growth and innovation.

Morgan comes from Palantir Technologies, where he spent 11 years leading global security strategy across cyber, intelligence, physical security, and AI governance. His role focused on protecting the systems that governments and Fortune 500 enterprises rely on to function, bringing together security, intelligence, and strategic foresight to outpace threats in an AI-driven world. He helped secure Palantir's platforms, infrastructure, and data ecosystems while advising founders, private equity leaders, and national-security innovators on scaling advanced cybersecurity and resilience technologies. Prior to Palantir, Morgan worked at NCR Corporation as a Product Manager, leading the design and rollout of next-generation hospitality software. There he directed strategy for NCR Mobile Pay (deployed across more than 2,700 locations) and scaled NCR's BLE Beacon platform to over 6,000 sites. He also chaired NCR's Patent Review Board and contributed multiple U.S. patents. Morgan earned his undergraduate degree in Political Science and Government from Emory University.

"We are committed to building a platform of services that anticipate where the market is going, not just where it stands today. Our investment in technical leadership and emerging capabilities reflects our belief that organizations deserve proactive, resilient solutions. Taylor's strategic vision will help guide TekStream as we continue shaping the future of digital resilience," said Rob Jansen, CEO, TekStream.

"TekStream is uniquely positioned at the intersection of cloud, data, and security, and customers increasingly need partners who can bring coherence to this complexity. By applying automation and AI in thoughtful, practical ways, we can help organizations secure and operate their environments with greater clarity and speed. I am excited to help TekStream accelerate this next chapter and drive meaningful outcomes for our customers," shared Morgan.

TekStream continues to differentiate itself through the integration of human expertise, automation, and trust, demonstrated by a 98% renewal rate and a Net Promoter Score above 95. Customers consistently describe TekStream as a true partner, valuing the company's flexibility, responsiveness, and ability to tailor solutions to complex environments. This focus on digital resilience reflects TekStream's commitment to helping organizations adapt, recover, and thrive in an increasingly AI-driven world by unifying the technology, operations, and people needed for long-term security and performance.

About TekStream

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, TekStream is a digital resilience company that helps organizations modernize, secure, and optimize their technology environments. Named a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Co-Managed Security Monitoring Services, TekStream delivers cloud migration, managed detection and response (MDR), Security Operations Center (SOC), and workforce consulting services for commercial and government clients. TekStream is known for its world-class satisfaction by its approximately 200 active customers. The company's services include cloud migration, managed detection and response (MDR), Security Operations Center (SOC), and workforce consulting capabilities for their commercial and government customer base. Focused on collaboration, shared intelligence and workforce development, TekStream's unique Whole-of-State cybersecurity approach addresses public sector vulnerabilities. Built on TekStream's Splunk-powered MDR services, the model combines workforce development with a cost-deferment strategy that empowers organizations to maintain long-term ownership of their programs. With hundreds of successful deployments, TekStream guarantees on-time and on-budget project delivery and proudly maintains a 98% customer retention rate.

