Tektronix announces Own The Future initiative for university engineering education

While Tektronix and Keithley offer complete bench setups for mainstream solutions, the well-designed entry-level portfolio contains the critical components for engineering education. Own the Future bench solutions are available for all levels, from undergraduate learners to graduate programs. Based on customer feedback and university lab insights, these customizable solutions come in three recommended configurations: Fundamental Teaching Lab, Electronics Engineering Lab and Next-gen RF/Wireless Lab.

The Fundamental Teaching Lab bench configuration includes these fundamentals for an engineering education:

TBS1000C and TBS2000B Oscilloscopes

DMM6500 Digital Multimeter

2231A-30-3 Power Supply

AFG1062 Arbitrary Function Generator

The Electronics Engineering Lab bench configuration enables students to learn advanced electronics with these tools:

3 Series MDO Oscilloscope

TCP0030A Current Probe

DMM6500 Digital Multimeter

2231A-30-3 Power Supply

AFG31000 Arbitrary Function Generator

The Next-gen RF/Wireless Lab enables students to learn more challenging designs with:

3 Series MDO Oscilloscope

2450 Source Measure Unit

2280S Power Supply

AFG31000 Arbitrary Function Generator

RSA306B USB Signal Analyzer

TTR500 USB Vector Network Analyzer

TSG4100 Vector Signal Generator

A collaborative workspace outfitted with cutting-edge technology that's applicable to all levels of students strengthens university engineering programs. These classrooms can serve students' entire educational journeys and provide the experience needed for an advantage when entering the workforce.

"The Own the Future initiative provides education solutions for tomorrow's engineers, taking the guesswork out of how to best design a bench to meet a university lab's needs," Flores says. "By using the same tools on campus that they will use in their first jobs, students can more easily explore the world of electronics and build confidence before using these tools as professional engineers."

