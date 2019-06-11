Tektronix Brings Certified Package Testing Services to Chicago

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tektronix, Inc., today announced that it has expanded its certified Amazon package testing services to its Chicago area lab, giving local manufacturers an easier, faster and more cost-effective way to ensure package designs meet the requirements of Amazon's Frustration-Free Packaging Program.

In 2019, Amazon will begin requiring that packaging for items in its fulfillment centers pass a physical performance test performed by members of the Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier Network (APASS). Tektronix was one of the first members of the APASS network and received direction and training directly from Amazon.

Tektronix is certified by the International Safe Transit Association (ISTA) and offers package testing at labs in Boston (Billerica), Mass. and Wayne, N.J. in addition to the new lab in Chicago (Addison), Illinois. In addition to Amazon-specific testing, Tektronix offers package testing to all common standards such as ASTM, IEC 68-2, GR-63, RTCA/DO-160 and more at each of its testing services locations. Pick-up and drop-off services are available in the local service area.

"With the explosive growth of eCommerce, it is increasingly important that companies minimize product loss, decrease liability, and increase customer satisfaction by thoroughly testing their packaging," said Jonathan Russell, general manager of Americas Service, Tektronix. "The expanded capabilities of our Chicago lab give companies in the Midwest the access to the certified package testing they need to stay competitive and meet requirements from online retailers like Amazon."

Worldwide Services Leader

Tektronix operates the world's most comprehensive network of repair and calibration services for test and measurement equipment with more than 1,100 experienced technicians worldwide. The cloud-based CalWeb solution offers comprehensive calibration and maintenance management. In addition to package testing, Tektronix also offers a wide range of product testing services include shock, vibration, environmental product testing and more. For more information, go to https://www.tek.com/service

About Tektronix

Tektronix, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, delivers innovative, precise and easy-to-operate test, measurement and monitoring solutions that solve problems, unlock insights and drive discovery globally. Tektronix has been at the forefront of the digital age for over 70 years. More information on our products and solutions is available at Tek.com.

Tektronix is a registered trademark of Tektronix, Inc. All other trade names referenced are the service marks, trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

