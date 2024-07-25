Tektronix Business Unit, EA Elektro-Automatik, Unveils the Future of Battery Testing with the Enhanced, High-Power EA BTS 10300 System

With industry-leading power density, high-voltage capacity, and compact design, the system sets a new benchmark in the industry by offering efficiency and precision

BEAVERTON, Ore., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tektronix business unit, EA Elektro-Automatik (EA), a global leader in DC programmable power supplies and bidirectional power supplies, today announced an enhanced EA BTS 10300 Battery Test System.

The enhanced EA BTS 10300 Battery Test System offers industry-leading power density and high-voltage capacity.

The EA BTS 10300 provides industry-leading power density, offering 300 kW in a single 42U-high rack and occupying only 6.5 square feet of production-floor space. This compact, automated battery cycler and test system is a direct response to the pressing challenges faced by manufacturers in testing EV batteries efficiently and effectively. Specifically designed to meet the rapidly evolving demands for higher power battery technologies in the electric vehicle (EV) industry and beyond, the enhanced BTS 10300 Battery Test System is ushering in a new era in battery testing technology.

"The EA BTS 10300 Battery Test System represents a leap in testing technology, offering significant cost and space savings while being environmentally friendly," shares Russ Gaubatz, EA Elektro-Automatik Senior Applications Engineer. "Its power regeneration and efficient operation cut electrical and HVAC costs, and its compact design requires only a third of the floor space compared to competitors. With high voltage capabilities and autoranging, it's a future-proof investment that pays for itself by adapting to evolving testing needs."

"EA Elektro-Automatik's EA BTS 10300 complements Tektronix's portfolio by adding advanced battery testing capabilities, crucial for the evolving needs of the EV market," said James Hitchcock, General Manager at Tektronix. "EA's focus on innovation and efficiency matches the Tektronix commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable testing solutions. Together, we're enhancing our offerings to meet our customer's testing and power conversion needs."

Revolutionizing EV Battery Testing

By offering unmatched power density with 300 kW in a single 42U-high rack that requires only 6.5 square feet of floor space, the EA BTS 10300 Battery Test System is achieving new standards in the EV battery test arena. This compact EV battery test rack is a game-changer, providing substantial power in minimal space, a crucial benefit for the production EV battery test market. Its ability to parallel racks for a massive 3.84 MW of testing capability underscores its scalability and efficiency.

Unrivaled Performance and Versatility

Boasting an unparalleled 2000 VDC capacity for high-voltage EV battery tests, the EA BTS 10300 can supply and sink up to 2,400 A per rack, reaching a total capacity of up to 30,720 A. The BTS 10300 high-current capability is essential for rigorous battery module tests and battery cell tests, including pulse testing which demands exponentially higher currents. Previously, achieving such performance required a costly, custom-built system. Now, the 10300 Series delivers this high-level functionality as a complete COTS turnkey solution, encompassing battery cycling, drive cycle simulations, insulation resistance tests, and more.

Innovative Operation and Testing Advantages

Featuring EA Elektro-Automatik's cutting-edge bidirectional power supply with SiC-based switching, the EA BTS 10300 offers efficient and rapid operation. This system not only reduces electrical costs by regenerating power back to the grid with up to 96.5% efficiency but also minimizes HVAC expenses due to its low heat generation. With system slew rates at least twice as fast as competitors and fast data acquisition rates of up to 1.5 kHz, it ensures precise and comprehensive EV battery testing.

Future-Proof Testing with True Autoranging

The EA BTS 10300's true autoranging capability sets it apart, allowing for a wide range of voltage and current adjustments without interrupting the test cycle. This feature is especially beneficial for adaptive testing requirements, making it a future-proof investment for evolving high-voltage EV battery test needs.

Customer-Centric Enhancements and Competitive Superiority

The launch of the enhanced EA BTS 10300 reflects both EA Elektro-Automatik and Tektronix's commitment to innovation, customer feedback, and competitive superiority. Offering customizable HMI and data reporting, alongside the ability to adjust test ranges seamlessly, the EA BTS 10300 stands out as the superior choice for production EV battery tests.

Availability

Efficient and rapid operation, true autoranging capabilities, and advanced software features make the EA BTS 10300 System a future-proof investment for businesses looking to enhance their battery testing capabilities. The system is currently available in the USA and Canada. For more information, and to explore the complete range of EA Elektro-Automatik power supplies, visit tek.com.

About Tektronix

Tektronix, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, delivers innovative, precise and easy-to-operate test, measurement and monitoring solutions that solve problems, unlock insights, and drive discovery globally. Tektronix has been at the forefront of the digital age for more than 75 years. More information on our products and solutions is available at Tek.com.

EA Elektro-Automatik became part of the Tektronix family in 2024. EA has been producing state-of-the-art programmable DC power supplies and electronic loads since 1974.

