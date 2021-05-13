Tektronix delivers automated USB Type-C® compliance and debugging solutions

BEAVERTON, Ore., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet consumer demand for ever faster data downloads, from live streaming videos to global videoconferences, Tektronix, Inc. today announces three new testing solutions to help drive the future of data transfers.

The new transmitter automated test solutions are designed to meet the demanding requirements of next-generation technologies for large, rapid data transfers and low-latency video displays. Tektronix USB4™, Thunderbolt™ 4 and DisplayPort™ 2.0 automated compliance and debugging solutions address the most common challenges design engineers face, including test time, signal integrity and Device Under Test (DUT) control. The solutions also boast physical layer electrical testing and characterization, which is crucial for designers to comply with the next-generation standards over the USB-C connector.

"These solutions easily integrate into custom test environments and will enable our customers to test and debug USB4 designs that go into any device with a USB4 or TBT4 port –– from laptops to tablets and cell phones to televisions," says Matt Ochs, general manager at Tektronix. "The results will be faster charging times and data transfers, plus a sleek new design that allows connection of up to six devices in parallel."

The new USB4 standard increases data transfer rates up to eight times faster than the USB 3.0 standard and delivers fast and secure 100W USB-C charging. DisplayPort 2.0 is set to triple data bandwidth performance compared to the DisplayPort 1.4 and includes 16K video resolution, higher refresh rates, and improved user experience with augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) displays.

What customers are saying:

Graphics card maker MSI relies on the Tektronix solution to continue to advance its innovations. "The Tektronix TekExpress USB4 automation software was the first to offer USB4 DUT automation, which helped us reach our required compliance patterns," says Anthony Liang, signal integrity department manager at MSI. "Tektronix and MSI's collaboration has defined the next generation of USB4 compliance automation software."

Electronic design automation company Synopsys also leverages Tektronix technology for its semiconductor chip design work. "The USB-C IO solutions, in our case for DisplayPort 2.0, are must-haves. When using the TekExpress DisplayPort 2.0 Tool, we were not only able to understand how to meet compliance, but we were also able to debug and understand the limits of our physical layer. Also, the tool is very user friendly," says Andre Merlo, senior test engineer at Synopsys.

Key offerings include:

Tektronix USB4 solution

Compliant with the USB4 Specification Ver1.0 and USB4 Router Assembly Electrical Compliance Test Specification Rev 1.0



Completes both Lane 0 and Lane 1 Transmitter tests without flipping the USB Type-C® connector or USB4 High-Speed fixture



Tektronix TBT3 and TBT4 solutions

Supports all 4 data rates (10G, 10.3G, 20G & 20.6G)



Provides automatic DUT control support both TenLira /TDT (Intel's scripts) and USB4 ETT



/TDT (Intel's scripts) and USB4 ETT Tektronix DisplayPort 2.0

Offers a pre-compliance solution with Tektronix's Proposed measurement for the Ultra High Bit Rate (UHBR) speeds



Supports the P76xx tri-mode probe with multiple probe tip options



The TekExpress Signal Validation feature validates compliance pattern to ensure result accuracy



The TekExpress Pre-Recorded mode supports offline analysis and baseline for future specification changes

Availability

Tektronix USB4, TBT4, and DP2.0 solutions are now available worldwide for use with DPO/MSO70000SX/DX oscilloscopes with 23 GHz bandwidth and above, and 100 GS/s sample rate. The scope setup can additionally be used for USB2.0/USB3.2/DP1.2/DP1.4 testing, providing a single test station for the USB, TBT and DP. To contact a Tektronix representative for pricing and additional details, visit https://www.tek.com/usb.

About Tektronix

Tektronix, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, delivers innovative, precise and easy-to-operate test and measurement and monitoring solutions that solve problems, unlock insights and drive discovery globally. Tektronix has been at the forefront of the digital age for over 75 years. More information on our products and solutions is available at Tek.com .

Tektronix and TekExpress are registered trademarks of Tektronix, Inc. All other trade names referenced are the service marks, trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.



SOURCE Tektronix, Inc.

USB Type-C®, USB-C®, and USB4™ are trademarks of the Universal Serial Bus Implementers Forum (USB-IF).

Thunderbolt™ is a trademark of Intel Corporation. DisplayPort™ is a trademark of the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA).

