Tektronix Innovation Forum 2023 Offers Attendees Insight into Key Technology Trends

BEAVERTON, Ore., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative test and measurement company Tektronix, Inc . today announced its Tektronix Innovation Forum 2023 event series. Available for a global audience and offering multiple educational sessions on key electronics technologies, the robust event series will include educational forums, panel discussions and technical presentations with admission offered at no charge. Under the theme of Engineering the Future, the curriculum of sessions covers power, semiconductors, data communications, RF analysis, engineering fundamentals and test and measurement innovation.

Tektronix's Technology Innovation Forum is open for registration.

Curated for the company's customer base, but open to the wider public, the 2023 Tektronix Innovation Forum (TIF) helps attendees gain insight into the technologies driving the electronics industry forward on a global stage. The program is available in eight regions around the world: The Americas; Europe; India; Taiwan; Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand; Japan; Korea; and China. Each region is set to have its own agenda with each incorporating globally produced sessions such as addresses from Tektronix senior leadership and keynote sessions by world renowned innovators. This year, TIF keynote speakers include Jordan P. Evans of NASA speaking about the space mission engineering teamwork; Hava Siegelmann of the University of Massachusetts speaking about lifelong learning in an artificial intelligence context; and Chris Gerdes of Stanford University speaking about the use of virtual reality in automotive research. Along with this year's global scope, in many regions TIF 2023 will combine in-person and online events to inspire inclusion and participation. Last year, Tektronix welcomed over 7,500 registrants to its 2022 TIF events, and that number is expected to grow with 2023 boasting the most robust TIF curriculum yet.

"This year, and thanks to the success of previous TIFs, we are expanding the Tektronix Innovation Forum into more than a single event," says Chris Bohn, President of Tektronix. "TIF 2023 is a comprehensive and ongoing educational program where industry leaders, our own Tektronix experts and our customers can come together and share the latest in cutting-edge technology. The theme, Engineering the Future, is our inspiration for the next generation of Tektronix technology and our continuing mission to support customers worldwide."

The first 2023 TIF event will be the European edition, starting June 12, 2023. Registration for all eight regions is open now. The 2023 TIF curriculum will be available for remote, online broadcast. TIF session recordings and resources will also continue to be available for the remainder of the calendar year, providing registrants an ongoing resource library they can access to further their career in the electronics industry.

To learn more and reserve your seat for the 2023 Tektronix Innovation Forum, visit https://tektronix.brandlive.com/tif2023-global/en

About Tektronix

Tektronix, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, delivers innovative, precise, and easy-to-operate test, measurement, and monitoring solutions that solve problems, unlock insights, and drive discovery globally. Tektronix has been at the forefront of the digital age for more than 75 years. More information on our products and solutions is available at Tek.com.

