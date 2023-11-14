Tektronix Introduces Open-Source Python-Native Driver Package for Test & Measurement Instrumentation

News provided by

Tektronix, Inc.

14 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

The innovative package dramatically improves the test automation user experience, providing seamless instrument control for Tektronix and Keithley customers

BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tektronix, Inc, a leading provider in test and measurement solutions, today announced the introduction of an open-source Python instrument driver package. Available free of charge, the package provides a native Python user experience for instrument automation. With integration into daily workflows and utilizing it with a preferred Integrated Development Environment (IDE), customers can now experience the power of auto-complete, precise type hinting, comprehensive built-in help, real-time syntax checking and enhanced debugging capabilities, resulting in unparalleled capabilities for seamless instrument automation. The open-source Python driver package is designed to work across a wide range of Tektronix and Keithley devices to facilitate ongoing development and updates, ensuring users in the test and measurement space have access to the latest features and improvements.

Continue Reading
New Python package allows engineers to automate test and measurement.
New Python package allows engineers to automate test and measurement.

"Python is the largest and fastest growing language of choice among test automation engineers, and we aim to make them more productive and efficient with Pythonic development tools and code reuse," says Rick Kuhlman, GM, Portfolio Software. "Our product's free, open-source nature is meant to encourage collaboration and customization. Users have the freedom to tailor the software to their specific needs, share improvements with our community and benefit from the collective knowledge and contributions of a global network of developers."

Automation normally involves learning and using dated string-based command APIs with shortcomings such as instrument-specific command sets, guess-and-check syntax checking and low-visibility debugging. Now, with a single-line, seconds-long installation, users get Python auto completion, type hinting and real-time syntax checking — all free and open source. The package has become an integral part of the Tektronix development pipeline and quality processes, and Tektronix is using the same powerful tools internally to ensure an additional layer of quality and scrutiny is paid to the technology on an ongoing basis.

"We designed these drivers with simplicity in mind," shares Kuhlman. "Featuring a quick install with no prerequisites or unnecessary dependencies. In contrast to competitors who often require users to install and use a maze of additional driver software and interface layers, it's now extremely easy to get up and running."

The driver package, called tm_devices, is now available globally via the Python Package Index (PyPI) at pypi.org/project/tm-devices.) For more details on the tm_devices open-source Python driver package, visit Tek.com.

About Tektronix

Tektronix, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, delivers innovative, precise, and easy-to-operate test, measurement and monitoring solutions that solve problems, unlock insights, and drive discovery globally. Tektronix has been at the forefront of the digital age for more than 75 years. More information on our products and solutions is available at Tek.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube and Instagram to stay connected. Learn more from our engineers on the Tektronix blog and read our latest announcements in our Newsroom.

Tektronix is a registered trademark of Tektronix, Inc. All other trade names referenced are the service marks, trademarks, or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Tektronix, Inc.

Also from this source

Tektronix Testing Services Labs Expands Real-Time and Accelerated Testing Services with New Chambers and Real-time Aging Rooms

Tektronix Testing Services Labs Expands Real-Time and Accelerated Testing Services with New Chambers and Real-time Aging Rooms

Tektronix Testing Services Labs today announced the expansion of its product certification testing services with the installation of new real-time...
Tektronix Wins DesignCon 2023 Best Paper Award for Work in Data-Driven PAM4 SerDes Modelling

Tektronix Wins DesignCon 2023 Best Paper Award for Work in Data-Driven PAM4 SerDes Modelling

Tektronix, Inc., the industry-leading test and measurement company, has announced it is a recipient of the 2023 DesignCon Best Paper Award. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.