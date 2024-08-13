Tektronix Introduces TAP1500L as the Only Commercially Available Active Single-Ended Probe Utilizing a Seven-Meter Probe Cable

The Tektronix TAP1500L provides a flexible solution for customers with no loss in performance

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tektronix, Inc ., a global leader in test and measurement solutions, proudly announced the launch of the TAP1500L, a groundbreaking active, single-ended probe equipped with a seven-meter probe cable. The launch of the TAP1500L probe underscores Tektronix's unwavering commitment to pioneering probing technology, building off the success of the company's IsoVu™ Probe which has the ability to virtually eliminate common mode interference using optical isolation.

The TAP1500L addresses a critical need for engineers: the ability to perform automated tests with greater flexibility and safety.

A modification to the existing TAP1500 active single-ended probe, this new version features a cable that is 5.7 meters longer than the original. The TAP1500L addresses a critical need for engineers: the ability to perform automated tests with greater flexibility and safety. Fitting for Flying Probe end-users and manufacturers, the device helps to effectively and safely conduct testing while allowing greater flexibility for customers to position test stations for unique needs, with no loss in performance. This probe is an investment from Tektronix in ensuring success of customers performing automated test.

Key features include:

Extended Cable Length: The TAP1500L's 7-meter long cable offers an additional one meter of cable length compared to comparable probes on the market. This is especially valuable for customers using flying probe testers, where extra length is often required because of the need to route probes through automated systems, and for any situation where the DUT needs to be further from the oscilloscope.





Outstanding Electrical Performance: Even with the 7-meter cable, the TAP1500L offers ≥1.5 GHz bandwidth, <267 ps rise time, and ≤1 pF input capacitance, ensuring accurate signal acquisition for high-speed designs.





Versatile Mechanical Performance: The compact probe head allows probing of small geometry circuit elements, and device under test (DUT) attachment accessories enable connection to SMDs as small as 0.5 mm pitch.





The compact probe head allows probing of small geometry circuit elements, and device under test (DUT) attachment accessories enable connection to SMDs as small as 0.5 mm pitch. Seamless Integration: To ensure instrument ease-of-use and reliable data collection, the TAP1500L connects directly to oscilloscopes with the TekVPI™ probe interface, providing automatic and intuitive unit scaling and readout on the oscilloscope display. No additional amplifier or software support is required.

Andrew Mumford, Tektronix Probe Product Manager, emphasizes the significance of this release, stating that, "With this extended cable length and the integration of automated testing features, the Tektronix TAP1500L was specifically designed to provide engineers greater freedom of movement. Our customers can't always have their oscilloscopes close to their DUT, and the longer cable benefits customers who use flying probe testers that require long cables for routing through automated positioning systems."

The Tektronix TAP1500L is available globally for applications in high-speed digital systems design, component characterization, manufacturing engineering, educational research, and any application needing to measure signals with voltage swings up to 16 V. For more information, visit Tektronix TAP1500L Datasheet or explore our complete range of probe and test solutions at Tek.com .

About Tektronix

Tektronix, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, delivers innovative, precise and easy-to-operate test, measurement and monitoring solutions that solve problems, unlock insights, and drive discovery globally. Tektronix has been at the forefront of the digital age for more than 75 years. More information on our products and solutions is available at Tek.com.

Tektronix is a registered trademark of Tektronix, Inc. All other trade names referenced are the service marks, trademarks, or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

