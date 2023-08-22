Tektronix Launches Enhanced Keithley KickStart Battery Simulator Application

With the ability to generate and simulate battery models, KickStart version 2.11.0 seamlessly performs cycle tests for wireless, automotive and industrial applications

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tektronix, Inc, a leading provider in test and measurement solutions, today announced the launch of KickStart Software version 2.11.0, including enhancements to the Battery Simulator Application. With the ability to support the 2400 Graphical Touchscreen Series Source Measure Units (SMUs) and the 2600B Series SMUs, the Keithley KickStart Battery Simulator App provides users the ability to easily generate battery models, simulate batteries, and perform battery cycle tests for consumer wireless IoT devices, automotive, and industrial applications. The list of enhancements to this specialty app gives users robust functionality as part of a "one-box," no code solution. The enhanced app, which supports various Keithley SMUs, also negates the need for using a 2380 electronic load to create a battery model and a 2281S battery simulator — saving the time, effort and cost that would be required to write a SMU custom script.

"The one-box, no code aspects of this iteration of the Keithley KickStart Software Battery Simulator Application makes it possible for our customers to effortlessly generate battery models, simulate and cycle test batteries from the convenience of a PC-based software," shares Frank Mammana, Keithley Product Manager. "This state-of-the-art application yields real-time table and graph views that have been created for instant data visualization and collection, showcasing dynamic and static battery models of battery VOC, Vt, SOC, ESR, current, and capacity. These features will save our customers precious time and manual effort while enabling additional accuracy and visualization."

Along with features included in past iterations, such as battery simulation and discharge model generation, the KickStart Battery Simulator App boasts the capacity for a maximum of eight total instruments that can be controlled simultaneously, enabling battery testing through multiple charge and discharge cycles with access to a myriad of test cutoff conditions. This groundbreaking iteration of the Keithley KickStart Software Battery Simulator App not only provides the ability to generate, edit and simulate custom battery models, it includes a responsive user interface, allowing changes to the simulated state of charge in real time. Using the app, customers can browse multiple battery models, and import and export models to and from KickStart software.

The Keithley KickStart Software Battery Simulator App is now available globally for IoT devices, automotive and industrial markets. Pricing ranges based on licensing preferences. For more details, including trial and pricing options, visit the Kickstart Software product page .

About Tektronix

Tektronix, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, delivers innovative, precise, and easy-to-operate test, measurement and monitoring solutions that solve problems, unlock insights and drive discovery globally. Tektronix has been at the forefront of the digital age for more than 75 years. More information on our products and solutions is available at Tek.com.

Keithley, a Tektronix company, has been designing, manufacturing, and marketing advanced electrical test instruments and systems for the specialized needs of electronics manufacturers in high performance production testing, process monitoring, product development and research for more than 75 years. Keithley products, known for their precision and accuracy, are used to source, measure, connect, control, or communicate direct current (DC) or pulsed electrical signals.

Tektronix and KickStart are registered trademarks of Tektronix, Inc. All other trade names referenced are the service marks, trademarks, or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

