Tektronix Launches New 3 Series MDO and 4 Series MSO

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tektronix, Inc., the category leader in mid-range oscilloscopes, today introduced two new products to its portfolio with the launch of the 3 Series Mixed Domain Oscilloscope (MDO) and 4 Series Mixed Signal Oscilloscope (MSO), delivering the most powerful, versatile and easy-to-use oscilloscopes in the market.

Built on the award-winning user experience first introduced in the 5 and 6 Series MSOs, the new 3 Series MDO and 4 Series MSO feature a highly intuitive touchscreen user interface, the largest and highest resolution display in their class and a modern industrial design. Now with more options across an array of demanding applications, Tektronix' state-of-the-art product portfolio delivers advanced measurement and analysis capabilities and provides a comprehensive range of performance options for engineers.

"Tektronix is a company built for engineers, by engineers, and we continued that legacy when we developed our new scopes," said Chris Witt, vice president and general manager, Time Domain Business Unit at Tektronix. "Our teams spent countless hours meeting with engineers around the world, testing and prototyping new features and designs, and we're excited to bring the very best oscilloscopes to market – built around insight from everyday engineers."

The 3 and 4 Series interface design with touchscreens and front panels keep key controls close at hand so instead of digging through multiple menus to find settings, engineers can simply double-tap the appropriate readout or measurement on the display.

Witt continued, "We made usability and versatility a top priority, so engineers can spend time on innovation and solving difficult problems and not trying to figure out how to use their scopes."

4 Series MSO: Large display, up to 6 FlexChannel® inputs

The new 4 Series MSO features a 13.3-in. display with 1920 x 1080 HD resolution, the largest and highest resolution in its class. It offers bandwidths up to 1.5 GHz and uses 12-bit ADCs for the highest vertical resolution in its class as well. It is the first scope in this class to offer six input channels and with innovative FlexChannel™ technology, any input channel can be converted from an analog to eight digital channels simply by connecting a logic probe.

To meet a diverse range of application requirements, the 4 Series MSO is available with bandwidths starting at 200 MHz and is well supported with options including serial decode and analysis, an arbitrary/function generator and a DVM/frequency counter. The new Spectrum View feature offers time correlated frequency domain analysis with independent spectrum controls. A power analysis package is available to automate AC line, switching device, ripple and sequencing measurements.

Bandwidth and options are all field upgradeable. All models deliver a 6.25 GS/s sample rate on all analog and digital channels. Standard record length is 31.25 Mpoints with option for 62.5 Mpoints.

3 Series MDO: New levels of versatility

The 3 Series MDO is intended to be the compact, versatile test instrument that sits on the desk of every engineer. It features a sleek industrial design and the largest display in its class at 11.6-in. with full high-definition resolution. It uses the same intuitive user interface as the rest of the portfolio with a similar set of knobs and buttons but takes up less than 6 inches of depth on a bench.

The 3 Series MDO is more than an oscilloscope and can cover a wide range of debugging and validation tasks. It offers a built-in spectrum analyzer up to 3 GHz, with a separate RF input and specifications comparable to a standalone analyzer. This enables engineers to quickly debug wireless components in their designs or quickly track down sources of unwanted EMI emissions without having to use another instrument. Sixteen digital input channels are available for mixed signal analysis. Comprehensive serial protocol debugging and triggering options, optional power measurement and an optional AFG set the standard for versatility. A DVM/frequency counter is included for free with product registration.

The new 3 Series MDO is available in bandwidths starting at 100 MHz and extending to 1 GHz. Models are available with 2.5 GS/s or 5 GS/s sample rates on all analog and up to 8.25 GS/s on digital channels with 121.2 ps timing resolution. Standard record length is 10 Mpoints. For investment protection, bandwidths and options are fully upgradeable.

Probes: Critical inches

The distance between the front of the oscilloscope to the device under test are critical to gaining insight into troublesome circuits. Both the 3 Series MDO and 4 Series MSO use the TekVPI probe interface, giving access to the full range of Tektronix differential voltage probes, active voltage probes and current probes, plus the recently-introduced power rail probes and optically-isolated differential probes.

Pricing

The 3 Series MDO is priced from $3,850 (US) and the 4 Series MSO is priced from $7,550 (US). All prices are US MSRP and include a standard three-year warranty and passive probes. For more information go to Tek.com or Tek.com/NextGenScopes.

Tektronix, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, delivers innovative, precise and easy-to-operate test, measurement and monitoring solutions that solve problems, unlock insights and drive discovery globally. Tektronix has been at the forefront of the digital age for over 70 years. More information on our products and solutions is available at Tek.com.

