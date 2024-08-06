Tektronix Premiers TekHSI, a Remote Procedure Call-Based Solution for Extremely Fast Data Transfer from Test Instruments

Functioning as a new firmware capability on the Tektronix MSO 4B, 5 and 6 Series models, the abstractions provided in TekHSI make it possible to achieve higher data transfer speeds with easy-to-use implementation and scaling abilities

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tektronix, Inc , a leading provider in test and measurement solutions, today shared the availability of a new remote procedure call (RPC)-based solution, TekHSI, for faster data transfer from testing instruments to a user's PC.

Demonstrating Tektronix's commitment to providing continuous, cutting-edge test automation advancements, TekHSI (Tektronix's high speed interface) functions as a new firmware capability on the Tektronix MSO 4B, 5 and 6 Series models (including B and LP instrument renditions). The abstractions provided in TekHSI make it possible to achieve higher data transfer speeds with easy-to-use implementation and scaling abilities, and TekHSI enables Tektronix customers to capture the highest performance output from an instrument's physical link, such as ethernet, and transfer data at higher speeds.

The current test and measurement solutions available in today's market require meticulous code optimization to achieve high data transfer rates, relying on standard commands for programmable instruments (SCPI) such as curve and curvestream to move data from instrument to computer. This makes it difficult for test and measurement engineers to maximize the bandwidth of the physical link their instruments are shipped with, typically 1 Gbps ethernet. TekHSI provides an alternative to achieve higher data transfer speeds, with the abstractions provided in TekHSI making it easy to implement, use, and scale.

"Before the launch of TekHSI, our customers had to depend on SCPI curve and curvestream commands for data transfer, and those methods resulted in workflow bottlenecks for test and measurement engineers working with large record length and sample rate waveform files," said Gaurav Marmat, Tektronix Product Manager. "TekHSI is based on Google's modern remote procedure call architecture, and is very intuitive to adopt and scale across test automation needs for faster, more efficient data transfer results. It's an alternative to those complex and slow data transfer options."

Tektronix TekHSI is available now through a Python library for automation projects, with the TekScope PC version 2.10 also available for user interface-based applications. For more information, visit the Tektronix High Speed Interface page here .

About Tektronix

Tektronix, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, delivers innovative, precise and easy-to-operate test, measurement and monitoring solutions that solve problems, unlock insights, and drive discovery globally. Tektronix has been at the forefront of the digital age for more than 75 years. More information on our products and solutions is available at Tek.com.

