Tektronix PRISM Platform with ST 2110 Support Wins NewBay's Best in Show at NAB 2018

BEAVERTON, Ore., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tektronix, Inc., an industry-leading innovator of video test, monitoring and diagnostics solutions, today announced that its PRISM media analysis solution, which now delivers comprehensive SMPTE ST 2110 signal generation and analysis, has won the NewBay Best of Show Award presented at the 2018 NAB Show by TV Technology.

PRISM is the industry’s first hybrid SDI/IP media analysis platform that enables a seamless and gradual transition from traditional SDI-based media workflows to new IP-based media infrastructure.

To help broadcasters make the transition to full IP deployments, the PRISM media analysis solution supports the recently published SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards (-10,-20,-30,-40,-21) for professional media over managed IP networks along with new, low cost field-upgradable signal generation capabilities that will give users more confidence when testing IP and 12G-SDI for hybrid/SDI networks.

"With the new IP standard, it's critical to give broadcast engineers the tools they need to ensure the performance and stability of their network, particularly during a transition period that may take multiple years to complete," said Charlie Dunn, general manager, Video Product Line, Tektronix. "The PRISM platform is that tool and we're pleased it's been recognized as the solution to a critical industry challenge by the experts at NewBay and TV Technology."

PRISM is the industry's first hybrid SDI/IP media analysis platform that enables a seamless and gradual transition from traditional SDI-based media workflows to new IP-based media infrastructure. PRISM offers the unique ability to perfom the expected operational tasks of a waveform monitor, and also diagnose and correlate both SDI and IP signal types. Unlike other solutions in the market that convert an IP input signal into an SDI signal, PRISM offers true IP workflow media analysis capability including support for fully redundant paths (-7) and a detailed diagnoses of ST 2110 traffic issues. For more information, please visit: https://www.tek.com/prism

NewBay's Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts, and are selected based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry. Winners receive an award for display and will be featured in TV Technology, the digital television authority, serving the broadcast, cable, production, post production, business and new media markets.

"The NewBay Best of Show Awards at NAB are now in their fifth year," said Paul McLane, NewBay managing director, content. "The program seeks to shine a spotlight on relevant innovations in technology as seen around the million-square-foot exhibit floor of the industry's top trade show. The list of 2018 winners and nominees gives real insight into where and how rapidly our media tech businesses are evolving."

Wondering what else Tektronix is up to? Check out the Tektronix Bandwidth Banter blog and stay up to date on the latest news from Tektronix on Twitter and Facebook.

About Tektronix

Headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, Tektronix delivers innovative, precise, and easy-to-operate test, measurement and monitoring solutions that solve problems, unlock insights, and drive discovery. Tektronix has been at the forefront of the digital age for over 70 years. Join us on the journey of innovation at TEK.COM/VIDEO.

Tektronix is a registered trademark of Tektronix, Inc. All other trade names referenced are the service marks, trademarks, or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tektronix-prism-platform-with-st-2110-support-wins-newbays-best-in-show-at-nab-2018-300639757.html

SOURCE Tektronix, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tektronix.com

